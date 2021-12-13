Knowland: November Meetings and Events Volume Decreased

ARLINGTON, Virginia—Knowland, a provider of data-as-a-service insights on meetings and events for hospitality, released monthly meetings and events data for November. Although November U.S. group meeting volume decreased 12.4 percent over October 2021, this decline reflects normal seasonality trends for this time of year with less of a decrease than pre-pandemic trends.

The average number of attendees per event continues its strong performance, outpacing the same period in 2019 for the third month in a row. Additionally, the average space used edged even closer to the 2019 metric.

Average attendees increase over 2019—The average number of attendees per event in November 2021 was 105 compared to 72 in November 2019.

Average space used decreases—The average space used in November 2021 was 2,501 square feet while meetings in November 2019 averaged 2,543 square feet.

Top five market growth—The top five growth markets in order in November were San Francisco, Miami, Houston, Orlando, and New Orleans.

Corporate meetings represent the largest market segment—The corporate segment represents 70 percent of meeting and event business with the technology and healthcare segments taking the lead as the largest industry segments.

Kristi White, chief product officer, Knowland, said, “While overall meeting volume declined in November, it is in line with normal seasonality pre-COVID and is actually lower than the same decline from October to November in 2019 (21.8 percent). Over the past few months, we’ve seen normal seasonality patterns return which is a good indicator for recovery overall.”