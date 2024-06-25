HFTP Acquires Multiple Hospitality Industry Brands

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HFTP) announced the strategic acquisition of several hospitality industry brands. The acquisition includes Hospitality Upgrade, Hotel-Online, the CIO Summit, and the Executive Vendor Summit.

Hospitality Upgrade is known for providing industry technology news, trends, and insights to hospitality professionals worldwide. This includes the print and digital magazine, the Watercooler newsletter, social channels, and the annual events. The CIO Summit and Executive Vendor Summit are C-level events that provide networking opportunities and a program designed for top industry executives. Hotel-Online is an online news source for the hotel industry that includes a daily e-newsletter.

“After 32 years of innovation and collaboration, I am happy to announce the successful transition of Hospitality Upgrade, Hotel-Online, the CIO Summit, and the Executive Vendor Summit to HFTP. Our partnership has flourished paving the way for continued success and growth in the industry,” said Rich Siegel, founder of Siegel Communications, Inc. “One of the greatest things about working with HFTP is that they see our vision to grow into the future. It’s also exciting for me to know that the team will have the opportunity to grow along with HFTP and its global expansion.”

“This acquisition represents a significant milestone for HFTP and underscores our commitment to providing valuable resources and networking opportunities for hospitality professionals,” said Frank Wolfe, HFTP’s CEO. “We are excited to welcome the teams behind Hospitality Upgrade, Hotel-Online, the CIO Summit, and the Executive Vendor Summit to the HFTP family and look forward to working together to enhance the services and offerings available to our members.”

The acquisition will enable HFTP to expand its reach and offer more resources, events, and educational opportunities to the hospitality industry. Current subscribers and attendees of Hospitality Upgrade, Hotel-Online, CIO Summit, and Executive Vendor Summit can expect a transition and continued content and programming under the HFTP umbrella.