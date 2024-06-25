Amadeus Incorporates Gen AI Into New Chatbot Offering

Amadeus detailed plans to incorporate Gen AI into a new chatbot for its business intelligence suite, debuting with Agency360+. The Amadeus Advisor chatbot by Azure OpenAI Service builds on the partnership between the two technology companies to foster collaboration across the travel industry.

In addition to being able to access the travel agency and corporate booking data available in Agency360+, hoteliers can use Amadeus Advisor to enter data requests and receive answers in natural language.

Among the benefits of applying Gen AI is its ability to collect insights to speed up complex data analysis and generate strategic business decisions. Whether hotel revenue managers are looking for information on their average daily rate (ADR), room nights, or revenue pipeline, the process is streamlined and removes the need for manual searches.

Less technical staff or novices to data can access the solution, enter a search via the chatbot, and then apply their findings across sales, marketing, operations, and distribution strategies.

Julie Shainock, managing director travel, transport, and logistics, Microsoft, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Amadeus on this innovative experience powered by AI, that leverages both Amadeus’s deep expertise in travel and hospitality and Azure OpenAI Service capabilities. Amadeus Advisor now offers a more intelligent experience to hoteliers around the world, accelerating real-time decision-making and their operational efficiencies. This is a new step in our strategic partnership with Amadeus aiming at driving innovation together and building the future of travel.”

Michael Yeomans, senior vice president, business intelligence and data solutions, hospitality, Amadeus, said, “At Amadeus, we are committed to innovation as we work to shape the future of hospitality technology, and the Amadeus Advisor chatbot powered by Azure OpenAI Service is a great example of this ambition coming to life. This is a transformational step forward in our offering to provide more intelligent and responsive technology, an improved user experience, and remove the need for hoteliers to manually comb through data. The tool quickly presents complex information in a simple and easy-to-understand format, freeing up time for hoteliers to focus on more strategic initiatives that drive revenue.”