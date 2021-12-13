The Beatrice, a boutique hotel located in Downtown Providence’s historic district, embodies the city’s rich history, established art and dining scenes, and the elegant style of the woman for whom it was named. Developed by Joseph R. Paolino, Jr., of Paolino Properties and managed by Main Street Hospitality, the hotel’s name honors Paolino’s mother, Beatrice Temkin, a life-long Rhode Island resident, community leader, and philanthropist. Designed by ZDS Architecture & Interiors, The Beatrice’s interiors reflect the character of the 1887 Exchange Building in which it is located. An atrium centered around a grand chandelier welcomes guests as they arrive, flooding the lobby area with light and contrasting brick accents and neutral tones. The property’s 47 rooms and suites range in size from 300 to 805 square feet and are stocked with luxurious amenities including Mascioni linens and towels crafted in Milan, Dyson hair dryers, organic BeeKind personal care products, heated towel racks, Nespresso coffee makers, and more. The hotel also offers a collection of amenities to further improve guests’ stay with in-room Fit Kits, Bea’s Book Bags with a rotating selection of books for guests to read during their stay, and mobile itineraries to best experience the surrounding area. The Beatrice is also home to the newest location of Ignazio Cipriani’s Bellini, which offers high-end Italian dining to visitors and locals and puts a modern spin on classic dishes. Atop the hotel is The Bellini Club, a soon-to-open rooftop experience that will be available exclusively to hotel guests and members, overlooking Kennedy Plaza and showcases stunning city views. The Beatrice is the first boutique hotel to open in Providence in nearly a decade.

Opened: October 2021

Rooms: 47

Owners: Paolino Properties

Operator: Main Street Hospitality

