Duetto Evolves BlockBuster Group Revenue Optimization Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, California—Duetto announced a product development designed to let hoteliers optimize revenue across all segments, including transient, group, and function space. With the return of group business across the global hotel ecosystem, Duetto shared its BlockBuster group revenue optimization solution’s next evolution and the integration of its new function space optimization tool, OpenSpace (formerly MiceRate).

BlockBuster enables hoteliers to streamline workflows between revenue, sales, and catering teams to deliver a quote for group business at the right rate at the right time.

The evolved product allows hoteliers to:

Balance group and transient bookings using a coherent pricing strategy across segments. BlockBuster provides information like incremental profit and alternative stay dates to make transient displacement decisions based on profitability when evaluating group requests.

Adjust pricing based on demand, capacity, and ancillary spending.

Automate group wash projections and adjust demand forecast, occupancy forecast, and yielding capacity based on user input and situational knowledge.

Empower revenue teams through automation and collaboration tools. Respond to group rate requests while creating a centralized source of truth for real-time quote record-keeping.

Further investment in delivering a full-service revenue solution saw Duetto acquire MiceRate, a function space optimization solution, in February 2024. Duetto is rebranding the product as OpenSpace, making Duetto able to offer automated revenue management for rooms, event space, and ancillaries.

OpenSpace provides algorithm-based pricing for meetings and events, including weddings, incentives, and conferences, enabling hotels to yield all function spaces, including external spaces such as gardens. The solution also includes a booking engine and quotation tool to help event planners quickly find the space they need for their budget and requirements.

Together with GameChanger for room rate optimization, ScoreBoard for forecasting and reporting, and Advance for 24/7 optimization, the functionality in BlockBuster and the addition of OpenSpace enable Duetto to deliver a unified revenue solution for all segments.

“The addition of OpenSpace, combined with our investment in group management, positions us as a one-stop-shop for hoteliers looking to maximize revenue across their entire property. Now, our customers can leverage Duetto to optimize pricing, manage inventory, and streamline bookings for individual guests, groups, and function spaces—all in a single, unified solution,” said David Woolenberg, CEO of Duetto. “These enhancements will streamline the group booking process, improve internal communication, and ensure a more seamless experience for both hoteliers and their customers.”