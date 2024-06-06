NORWALK, Connecticut—HEI Hotels & Resorts added The American Hotel Atlanta Downtown, Tapestry Collection by Hilton to its portfolio, bringing the total number of hotels managed in the metropolitan Atlanta, Georgia, market to 15.

The 315-key Tapestry Collection hotel is in the downtown Fairlie District and is near attractions such as State Farm Arena, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and Centennial Park. The hotel, which has an outdoor pool, fitness center, on-site restaurant, bar Social62, and more than 20,000 square feet of meeting space, recently completed a renovation and conversion to the Tapestry Collection brand.

“We appreciate the opportunity to add another exceptional RADCO Companies property to our portfolio of hotels managed for them,” said Anthony Rutledge, CEO at HEI. “The Atlanta market remains strong and The American Hotel Atlanta Downtown, Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel is primed to capitalize on the demand.”