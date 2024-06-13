IHG Establishes First Luxury & Lifestyle Location in Hawaii

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants announced a partnership with Kauai’s landmark Coco Palms Resort, establishing the first location in Hawaii for IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle portfolio. Following a historically sensitive restoration of the property, Coco Palms, A Kimpton Resort, will become an inspiring tropical retreat for travelers and the Kauai community. The transformed resort is anticipated to open in 2026.

Located amidst the valley of Wailua along its shoreline, Coco Palms is owned by Reef Capital Partners and will be operated by Highgate. The resort was known as a destination during the golden era of Hollywood, with guests such as Elvis Presley, Rita Hayworth, and Gene Autry. Its restoration is being guided by Native Hawaiian advisors within the local community to ensure guests are welcomed with a cultural experience. The restored landmark will be comprised of 350 accommodations spread across three low-rise hotel structures as well as cottages.

Complementing the stay experience will be amenities designed for travelers. With access to the resort’s 15-acre coconut grove, guests can enjoy meditation and movie nights to wedding ceremonies and more. Those seeking a moment of calm can visit the onsite spa or one of the resort’s three outdoor swimming pools. Restaurant and bar concepts will include a rooftop bar, a pool bar, and a restored shoreline restaurant. In addition, guests can participate in the evening torch-lighting ceremony. As with all Kimptons, the resort will also have Kimpton Kickstart morning coffee and tea service, Kimpton Social every evening, a “Forgot It? We’ve Got It!” program, in-room yoga mats, and pet-friendly policies.

Leanne Harwood, senior vice president, managing director for Luxury & Lifestyle Americas at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “We are incredibly excited to establish our luxury and lifestyle presence in Hawaii with Coco Palms, A Kimpton Resort. Hawaii beckons travelers seeking both relaxation and discovery, and this wholly reimagined resort will welcome not only visitors, but also the local community, with unique, culturally respectful experiences all within an inspiring boutique luxury setting. We’re pleased to partner with Reef Capital Partners, who is committed to being responsible stewards of this historic landmark.”

In 1992, Hurricane ‘Iniki struck Kauai and caused damage to the property, which has remained untouched and in a state of neglect until now. Beyond preserving the historical and cultural integrity of the land, Coco Palms will also have an onsite cultural center and museum honoring Kauai. As host to exhibits, lectures, and activities of cultural significance, it will serve to educate both visitors and residents alike of the surrounding area’s native culture, history, and artistic community.

Jon Day, chief financial officer at Reef Capital Partners, expanded, “It’s a true privilege to bring the first Kimpton resort to Hawaii. IHG shares our belief that the history and culture of this site, especially the pre-contact history, is what distinguishes Coco Palms from other properties and makes it such a magical place. They’re just as committed as we are to preserving its legacy and sharing it with the world. I can think of no better brand to fulfill this vision.”

With its rainforests and deep valleys, Kauai is often referred to as the “Garden Isle.” The 20-mile-long Wailua River, adjacent to Coco Palms, flows past tropical forests and waterfalls. Guests can journey by boat to the serene Fern Grotto, a geological wonder formed millions of years ago that features a natural lava rock cavern. Visitors can also enjoy the nearby beaches, hiking trails, waterfalls, helicopter sightseeing, scuba lessons, snorkeling, boating and fishing excursions, and more. Additionally, guests to the resort will appreciate its proximity to Lihue Airport, just five miles away.

When it opens, Coco Palms will represent the West Coast resort flagship for Kimpton in the Americas. It will join the brand’s growing resort offering globally, which includes boutique locations such as Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa in Grand Cayman, Kimpton Grand Roatan Resort & Spa in Honduras’ Bay Islands, Kimpton Mas Olas Resort & Spa, and Kimpton Aluna Tulum in Mexico, Kimpton Aysla Mallorca in Spain as well as Kimpton Kitalay Samui in Thailand, amongst others.