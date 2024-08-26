NEW YORK—BWH Hotels chose Canary Technologies to power its AI-driven guest management system. The all-in-one platform will impact the guest experience and streamline hotel operations across BWH Hotels’ portfolio.

This partnership marks a milestone by integrating Canary’s platform and AI-powered solutions with BWH Hotels’ hospitality. From Canary’s Mobile Check-In to Smart Checkout to Dynamic Upsells, Digital Compendium, and Guest Messaging, the guest journey at BWH Hotels is set to become more personalized.

The partnership will bring guest engagement solutions to BWH Hotels across the globe.

“Modernizing the guest experience with digital touchpoints is no longer a nice-to-have; it’s a necessity,” said Harman Singh Narula, CEO and co-founder of Canary Technologies. “We’re excited to partner with BWH Hotels to propel hospitality into the digital age and engage guests in more seamless, personalized, and delightful ways. This partnership strengthens our commitment to evolving the guest journey.”

Under the agreement, BWH Hotels will use Canary’s Guest Engagement Platform, which includes Canary AI, Mobile Check-In, Smart Checkout, Dynamic Upsells, Guest Messaging, Digital Tipping and Digital Compendium. BWH Hotels will be able to manage guest engagement across multiple touch points in one platform that unlocks guest experiences, increases revenue, and provides smooth staff operations.

“We are excited to partner with Canary to streamline hotel operations and create an elevated, modern, and customized guest experience,” said Larry Cuculic, president and CEO for BWH Hotels. “This partnership aligns with our commitment to catering to the evolving needs of today’s travelers, who increasingly seek technology-driven guest services. We selected Canary after a comprehensive evaluation and believe this collaboration will position BWH Hotels at the forefront of hospitality innovation.”