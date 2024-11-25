Waste Not: AHLA Allied Member Winnow’s Value Proposition

In the following interview, Ignacio Ramirez, Managing Director, Winnow Americas, discusses the company’s food waste reduction technology, motivation to participate in AHLA, and his hotel industry outlook, particularly in the areas of AI and sustainability.

Can you give a bit of background on your company?

Winnow was founded on the belief that food is too valuable to waste. We develop cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) tools that empower chefs to run more profitable and sustainable kitchens by cutting food waste in half. Up to 20 percent of all food purchased in commercial kitchens typically goes to waste, yet chefs lack the tools or data to have visibility over what is being wasted and where. Winnow exists to address this challenge.

Since our launch in 2013, Winnow has grown from a single staff restaurant to being used in more than 2,700 locations globally. Today, we operate in 85 countries with brands like Hilton, Marriott, and Iberostar. Our solutions range from simple digital measurement tools to sophisticated AI-enabled products that can recognize food being thrown away, enabling chefs to take immediate action. With the support of Winnow’s technology, our users are collectively saving $70 million each year, equivalent to preventing 50 million meals from being wasted.

What innovations have changed the way Winnow approaches its hospitality clients over the past few years?

The most significant innovation at Winnow has been the development of our AI-powered product, Winnow Vision. This technology uses advanced computer vision to automatically recognize and track food waste, providing real-time data that allows kitchens to reduce waste more effectively. By cutting food waste in half, our clients not only achieve substantial cost savings but also make a significant impact on their sustainability goals.

Our platform’s analytics capabilities have also evolved, offering a comprehensive suite of reports that help teams pinpoint waste quickly. This enables hospitality businesses to drive waste reductions at scale, whether they are city-center hotels, sprawling resorts, or cruise ships navigating the seas.

Since the team at Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans installed Winnow’s AI in July 2023, they have cut food waste in their kitchens by 48 percent. Our automated tracking and analytics gave the kitchen team clear insights into items being wasted most frequently—and what items are costing the most in waste. Data revealed that rice and beans were the most commonly discarded items, while more expensive ingredients like pulled pork and taco ground beef were also being thrown out. Using this information, the kitchen was able to adjust production levels and improve inventory management, significantly reducing waste and saving money—their 48 percent reduction is equivalent to $65,000 annualized reduction in waste value.

How did you first hear about AHLA and what made you want to get involved with the organization?

I’ve long been familiar with the AHLA through my background in the hospitality industry—prior to Winnow, I spent 15 years managing food and beverage operations for everything from quick-service outlets to Michelin-starred restaurants and global brands like Hilton. Given AHLA’s role in the industry, it was a natural progression to engage with the organization when Winnow started to build its footprint in the United States.

Our involvement with AHLA is driven by our shared commitment to innovation and sustainability. Being an AHLA Allied+ member allows us to collaborate with industry leaders, stay informed on emerging trends, and contribute to the broader conversation about creating a more sustainable and profitable future for hospitality.

How do you see the hotel industry evolving over the next five years?

The hotel industry is slowly but surely transforming, largely driven by technological innovation, a heightened focus on sustainability, and evolving guest expectations. Over the next five years, I anticipate a deeper integration of AI and automation into hotel operations. This will enhance everything from guest services to back-of-house functions, particularly in areas like food waste management.

Sustainability will continue to rise in importance, with guests increasingly seeking out hotels that demonstrate a commitment to environmental responsibility. The ability to operate profitably while minimizing environmental impact will become a key differentiator in the market. As AI-driven solutions like Winnow’s become more prevalent, hotels will have the tools to cut waste significantly, conserve resources, and provide eco-friendly experiences without compromising on quality or service.

The “smart hotel” concept will evolve, with data-driven decision-making becoming the norm. This shift will enable hotels to optimize every aspect of their operations, from energy use to food procurement, ensuring that sustainability and profitability go hand in hand.

What do you like most about being in the hotel industry?

What I find most rewarding about the hotel industry is the unique opportunity to make a positive impact on both people and the planet. My background in managing F&B operations across a variety of establishments has given me a deep understanding of the challenges the industry faces, particularly in terms of sustainability.

At Winnow, I have the privilege of helping hotels reduce food waste, which not only supports their bottom line but also contributes to a more sustainable future. It’s incredibly fulfilling to be part of an industry committed to continuous improvement. The collaborative nature of hospitality, where professionals work together to innovate and enhance the guest experience, makes it an exciting place to be.