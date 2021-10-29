JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa Completes Renovation

PALM DESERT, California—The JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa unveiled the property’s multi-million dollar renovation. The redesign has transformed the resort into a modern space with desert-inspired elements. Every detail is recrafted, from the lobby to the 884 guestrooms, including 101 suites, and the event venues.

“The JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa is a desert icon. We are excited for guests to enjoy the new lobby, lounge areas, sophisticated guestrooms, and event spaces,” said General Manager Tom Tabler. “The stunning new interiors honor the resort’s legacy and reputation as the ideal destination in Southern California for meetings, special events, and multi-generational family fun.”

The hotel features 884 newly designed guestrooms—including 101 suites, 400 king guest rooms, and 383 queen-queen guestrooms. Each floor plan features hardwood floors, furnishings, bedding, and mountain-inspired silhouette murals, all in shades of blue, grey, and white. The bathrooms feature quartz vanities, rain-style showers, and more than 300 rooms offer free-standing soaking tubs.

In addition, the resort debuted The Sinatra Ballroom—the largest indoor space in the Greater Palm Springs area at 25,000 square feet. This special venue hosted the last public performance of the famed singer and entertainer, Frank Sinatra. The redesign of the conference center interiors honors the event with finishes reflective of the mid-century modern era. Cool blue hues, chandeliers, and a desert palette flow throughout, offering a setting for meetings and special events. With 235,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting, exhibit, and banquet spaces, JW Marriott Desert Springs can accommodate groups of all sizes.

Set on 450 acres of desert gardens, mountain views, and lakes, the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa has activities for every age and interest. With over 350 days of sunshine each year, the resort offers five resort pools and a full-service Spa at Desert Springs.

In 2020, the hotel will feature the JW Entertainment Zone—including an arcade game room, skeeball, duck bowling, virtual reality games, and seasonal activities. Future renovation phases will include spa redesign and dining outlet updates.