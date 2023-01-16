Hilton Motif Seattle Opens

SEATTLE—Hilton announced the opening of the 319-room Hilton Motif Seattle. The hotel, formerly Motif Seattle, is located in the downtown area, offering a rooftop restaurant and bar and more than 36,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

“We are delighted to welcome Hilton Motif Seattle to our portfolio and look forward to showcasing our signature hospitality to guests visiting the Emerald City, a bustling destination that thrives with industrial, commercial, and cultural activity,” said Danny Hughes, executive vice president and president, Americas, Hilton.

Located between Pike Place Market and Union Street, the downtown hotel is within walking distance from the waterfront, the Space Needle, Chihuly Garden, and the Seattle Convention Center. Guests can use the Seattle Monorail, and for air travelers, the hotel is located near the light rail to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

“Just blocks from the waterfront and iconic Pike Place Market, our flagship brand is proud to extend our signature hospitality to guests visiting Seattle with the debut of Hilton Motif Seattle,” said Leonard Gooz, global brand head, Hilton Hotels & Resorts.

The property has 319 guestrooms and suites. With an earthy color palette, the guestrooms pay homage to the Pacific Northwest surroundings and have local artistry and décor. The guestrooms each have a vestibule, and premier rooms offer a mini living room area with a couch or chair. Suites start at 770 square feet, with a wet bar, locally commissioned artwork influenced by the local music scene, and living areas. The pet-friendly hotel has dog beds, canine treats, and food and water bowls.

Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails is the hotel’s signature restaurant and bar located on the fifth floor. The restaurant is partially tented throughout the rainy season so guests can continue to enjoy the rooftop. Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails offers a rooftop curling rink available during the winter months. Snacks and light bites are served at the grab-and-go market in the lobby.

Whether an event for 680 guests or a small meeting for 15, Hilton Motif Seattle offers more than 32,400 square feet of indoor meeting and conference facilities including two grand ballrooms with floor-to-ceiling windows. Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails is also available for private events for up to 260 guests, with more than 4,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space.

Hilton Motif Seattle offers amenities including electric vehicle charging stations, a business center, and a fitness center.