Intel and Sinclair Partner to Create an All-Digital Hotel

FORT WORTH, Texas — Intel recently announced its collaboration with The Sinclair, an Autograph Collection hotel in Fort Worth, Texas, to create an all-digital hotel. The Sinclair uses Intel internet of things (IoT) functionality, including building and in-room sensors, IoT gateways, dashboards, and restaurant sinks and appliances.

“The Sinclair combines the beauty and historical significance of Fort Worth with the innovative connected technology of the future,” said Farukh Aslam, CEO and president of Sinclair Holdings LLC. “By using the latest connected technology from Intel and our other partners, we can offer guests the absolute best experience from the moment they walk through the door. Intel has a rich history of delivering innovative solutions to improve the guest experience, and this hotel will drive innovation forward in the hospitality industry.”

The Sinclair is using technology to transform hotel operations to function more efficiently, as well as provide data-driven business insights that enable management and staff to personalize each guest’s experience. The technology underpinnings of this smart hotel include:

Advertisement

Intel’s IoT gateway, which brings together the data, edge computing power, and management capabilities of the smart building infrastructure;

Cisco’s Meraki smart WiFi cloud networking solution with SAS data analytics integration, which offers location-based analytics and personalized guest messaging; Voltserver’s

Power over Ethernet (PoE), which delivers its patented “Digital Electricity” solution to power Cisco switches;

Motorized shades and drapes from Somfy, which use PoE for management and control and are controlled by guests through a digital kiosk;

PoE-powered LED mirrors from Electric Mirror, which guests can use to read trending news, listen to music, get weather updates, and contact guest services;

Lithium battery-powered uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, which eliminate the need for diesel emergency generators;

Intel Unite wireless display and collaboration technology to power the hotel’s meeting spaces; and

SinkTech IoT sinks in the hotel restaurant to regulate water temperature, soap, and sanitizer levels through a fully-automated, connected solution.

Intel PoE NUCs support many of the IoT technologies above, including gateways, controllers, data aggregation, edge computing, and an Intel Unite hub.

Through these innovations, The Sinclair is reimagining the future of hotels to provide enhanced and personalized technology-driven experiences for guests and hospitality professionals alike. Hotel staff can use mobile devices to connect to reservation and property management software anywhere on the premises. Wireless point-of-sale systems enable food and drink sales anywhere on the property. Additionally, hotel guests can configure environmental settings such as temperature, lighting, and shower preferences with a few taps to a digital screen, allowing for a personalized experience.

“Our collaboration with The Sinclair is one of a growing number of examples of how IoT technology is making buildings smarter and allowing hospitality providers to build richer, more personalized and powerful experiences for guests and associates,” said Joe Jensen, Intel vice president and general manager of the Retail, Banking, Hospitality, and Education Division. “Intel technology will help The Sinclair deliver next-generation connected experiences to hotel staff and guests.”

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE