CHICAGO, Illinois—The Talbott, a historic landmark in Chicago, has completed a full-scale renovation and officially joins Marriott Bonvoy’s Autograph Collection, a portfolio of over 330 independent hotels across the world.

“We are incredibly proud to share the newly reimagined The Talbott, Autograph Collection with our guests,” said Will Rademacher, general manager of the hotel. “This transformation preserves everything that makes The Talbott, Autograph Collection unique while elevating the guest experience with a fresh, modern approach.”

A Holistic Transformation

The renovation reimagines every aspect of the property, including all 178 guestrooms, public spaces, and event areas, and a consistent design thread—touches of gold, warm textures, curated art, and thoughtful local references—ties through every space.

Design That Tells a Story

In partnership with Studio 11 Design, the renovation utilizes a warm palette with caramel leather, brownstone red, antique white, and touches of gold. The interiors now have curated artwork, millwork, and upholstered furniture. Guestrooms have been redesigned with sage green tones and vintage-inspired elements, and they provide amenities such as Nespresso coffee machines, Grown Alchemist bath products, and K-three vintage blue speakers. Additionally, locally curated mini-bars provide a taste of Chicago’s artisanal food scene, with selections sourced from neighborhood purveyors.

Throughout the hotel, a mix of modern and classically influenced works showcases the past and present, and the design draws inspiration from nearby institutions like the Art Institute of Chicago. One highlight of the design is a collaboration with Chicago-based illustrator Nicole Cicak, whose original hand-drawn sketches of the hotel appear across guest touchpoints throughout the property.

The Gallery Room: Designed for Connection

The Gallery Room hosts daily Gallery Gatherings for hotel guests—casual social activations including classic games like chess and checkers, light entertainment, seasonal programming, and food & beverage tastings curated by the chef. These experiences are designed to spark connection and conversation. Newly added wooden doors allow the space to turn into a private dining room or breakout meeting area as needed.

NEW Restaurant—LAUREL

LAUREL, which debuted in May 2024, offers Mediterranean-inspired cuisine with a focus on seasonal ingredients. The restaurant has 100 seats on its outdoor patio. Its menu, led by Executive Chef Dino Tsaknis, offers a fusion of local, highly seasonal ingredients from the Mediterranean.

Events and Wellness, Reimagined

The hotel’s event spaces have been reimagined for today’s gatherings. The Reed Room provides a tonal finish palette with decorative lighting and inset wall panels. Upstairs, the former second-floor meeting room has been updated into a fitness center with views over Delaware Street.

Meanwhile, the Gallery Room has been redesigned with flexibility in mind. With modular furniture and a framed TV that hides behind bold artwork when not in use, the space transitions from lounge to boardroom or a place for private dining.