Sonesta Opens Red Lion Inn & Suites Elk Grove

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced the opening of Red Lion Inn & Suites Elk Grove, a 47-room, midscale property in Elk Grove, California.

“The opening of the Red Lion Inn & Suites Elk Grove is a testament to the brand’s renewed growth nationwide,” said Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s EVP and president of franchise and development. “This is the third Red Lion Inn & Suites location to open in 2024, underscoring how Sonesta continues to meet consumer demand for midscale properties with openings in secondary and tertiary markets.”

The Red Lion Hotel brand paves the way to adventures. These hotels offer service, local expertise, and welcoming guestrooms.