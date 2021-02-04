ATLANTA — IHG Hotels & Resorts today announced that the group is beginning 2021 with a brand refresh that reflects its purpose of “True Hospitality for Good,” its evolving portfolio, and the needs of hotel owners, consumers, and communities around the world.

The brand refresh reflects the company’s growth to 16 brands and nearly 6,000 hotels across 100 countries. With an updated identity, the company is focused on strengthening perception, how it engages guests, hotel owners, and colleagues, and better promoting the breadth of its portfolio. Below are the key elements of IHG’s brand refresh.

IHG added the “Hotels & Resorts” descriptor to its trade name, reiterating the company’s collection of 16 brands that sit side by side as one family.

The IHG Hotels & Resorts visual brand identity has been given a makeover to better tell the stories of the brand and make it more relevant and attractive to consumers—particularly a younger demographic of consumers, as well as hotel owners, colleagues, and future talent around the world. Through new colors, photography, and font, the design showcases the brands and hotel experiences in a more engaging way.

IHG Rewards, one of the largest loyalty programs in the world, has a corresponding new look and feel. The word “Club” has been removed from its name to more accurately convey its accessibility. Going forward, IHG Rewards will be visible more often and in more places.

In addition, IHG’s family of 16 brands are now presented in four collections to help guests make the right decision for all their travel needs:

1. The Luxury and Lifestyle Collection

Defined by legacy, distinctive design, and unforgettable service, IHG’s Luxury and Lifestyle Collection includes:

Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas

Regent Hotels & Resorts

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Hotel Indigo

2. The Premium Collection

The Premium Collection makes travel personal and purposeful, giving guests a sense of belonging and well-being, with the thoughtful details to make every trip matter. The collection includes:

HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts

Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts

EVEN Hotels

voco Hotels

3. The Essentials Collection

Always there and just what travelers need, the Essentials Collection includes:

Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts

Holiday Inn Express

avid hotels

4. The Suites Collection

The Suites Collection invites guests to settle in for longer stays, knowing the comforts of home are always within reach. The collection includes:

Atwell Suites

Staybridge Suites

Holiday Inn Club Vacations

Candlewood Suites

“The travel industry has faced challenges like never before, and while adapting to new realities we’ve also stayed true to our roots,” said Claire Bennett, chief customer officer, IHG Hotels & Resorts. “We have an incredible family of brands, centered around connecting people—strengthening family bonds, forging business partnerships, uniting far-flung friends, and engaging with our communities.”

“Our evolved brand articulates how we bring our purpose of ‘True Hospitality for Good’ to life for our guests, hotel owners, colleagues, and communities,” continued Bennett. “So, as we continue to lead through and beyond the pandemic, we’re clear who we are, what we stand for, and how we can help guests open up their world again when they’re ready to travel. And we all feel we need that more than ever, because travel not only opens doors, it opens minds and hearts. That’s why our hotels are more than just a backdrop to life’s special moments, they are a collection of welcoming experiences.”

