NEW YORK—IHG Hotels & Resorts launched Apple AirPlay in the first phase of hotel rooms, giving guests the ability to stream content privately from their iPhone or iPad to the TV in their guestrooms. AirPlay is available at more than 60 hotels in North America, including properties like InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, Hotel Indigo NYC Downtown – Wall Street, and Holiday Inn & Suites Ottawa Kanata.

IHG is the first hospitality company to provide AirPlay functionality as part of its in-room entertainment experience. With AirPlay, IHG provides connectivity and enhances the overall guest experience. Guests can scan a QR to the hotel’s WiFi network and enjoy a personalized entertainment experience. Each QR code is different, ensuring that a guest’s content remains personal and private and streams only to the LG hotel TV in the room.

Jolie Fleming, chief product and technology officer at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “When people travel, we know they want to take some of the comforts of home with them—whether that’s watching their favorite shows or finishing a movie they started. As the first hospitality company to integrate AirPlay, IHG Hotels & Resorts is leading the way in making the guest experience even more personalized, enabling guests to enjoy content smoothly and securely on their in-room TV. Whether guests are traveling for business or leisure, this offering will undoubtedly become a favorite feature, creating a home-away-from-home entertainment environment like never before.”

IHG Hotels & Resorts continues to enhance guest experiences by investing in transformative technologies. Integrating AirPlay in hotel rooms drives value for hotel owners and improves operational efficiency through partnerships and solutions.