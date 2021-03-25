WASHINGTON, D.C. — The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Hospitality Technology Next Generation (HTNG) today announced that the two organizations have signed an agreement for HTNG to formally become part of AHLA to better serve and support the evolving needs of the global hospitality industry as it looks toward recovery.

This alignment, which has been unanimously approved by the boards of both AHLA and HTNG, provides benefits to both organizations and their members. AHLA will gain additional expertise in technology, which continues to be a critical aspect of both hotel operations and advocacy. HTNG will continue its expansion and impact globally through greater resources and access to C-suite level decision-makers.

“AHLA and HTNG have developed a close partnership and have collaborated to champion evolving technologies that provide guests and operators with the best possible solutions and experience. This focus is more important than ever with the rapid transformation of technology and the rise in technology-related public policies we’ve seen in the last year alone, which reinforced our desire to bring them under the AHLA umbrella to better serve our respective members and support the industry as it looks toward recovery,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA. “By aligning ourselves with the HTNG community and their invaluable knowledge, we deepen our technology expertise and advance our strategic direction.”

“While HTNG has been at the forefront of technology’s growth in the hospitality industry throughout the years, combining forces with AHLA will truly serve as a positive stride in the natural evolution of our organization,” said Michael Blake, CEO of HTNG. “This shift will allow us to leverage AHLA’s membership and advocacy platforms, and I couldn’t think of better individuals to advance our mission with.”

Upon closing of the agreement, which is expected to be completed before the end of April, AHLA will retain the HTNG brand with the current staff transitioning to AHLA. HTNG will also have representation on the AHLA board of directors and executive team. The combined staff will merge tools and resources to shape and strengthen the industry over the next year, building on their history of collaboration, which includes AHLA’s 5-Star Promise and Safe Stay initiatives.

“AHLA’s alignment with HTNG creates new growth opportunities for technology-focused Allied members as well as new technology conferences and events, offering AHLA and HTNG members additional resources and benefits,” said Kevin Carey, chief operating officer and executive vice president of AHLA. “Our organization is excited to welcome Michael Blake to our executive team, as well as the broader HTNG staff to the AHLA family. Together, we look forward to build on the momentum both groups have already worked toward to achieve and advance the future of hospitality.”

“Technology plays a critical role in hotel operations and the guest experience,” said Floor Bleeker, president of HTNG and group chief technology officer of Accor. “Being a part of AHLA will now elevate technology’s seat at the leadership table and allow us to have a larger voice and much greater reach to deliver additional resources and overall value for HTNG’s members. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join such a wonderful organization and a board of esteemed executives.”

