ATLANTA — IHG owners across the United States and Canada are driving further impact in local communities through the brand’s Renovation Donation Initiative (RDI). Launched as a pilot effort by IHG and the IHG Owners Association in October 2018, and fully open to all IHG-branded hotels in the United States and Canada as of April 2019, the RDI provides hotels undergoing renovation an easy process to reduce waste and support local communities by facilitating donations of high-quality furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E). Over the past year, more than 50 hotels have registered to participate in the reuse program, including nearly 30 which have already scheduled or completed pick-ups.

To date, participating hotels have donated more than $325,000 worth of goods—also helping to divert these valuable items from landfills. These goods have been provided to 14 different community organizations to help furnish veterans housing units, women’s support centers, and youth facilities, among other causes. In addition, participating hotels have also seen an average cost savings of $4,000.

Matt Connelly, CEO of charitable organization Good360, commented, “Our efforts to provide hope, dignity, and a sense of renewed possibility for those in need are made possible by engagement from socially responsible organizations like IHG and the IHG Owners Association. The Renovation Donation Initiative has been positively received by our network of nonprofits and we look forward to continuing our collaboration to extend hospitality to those in need.”

Sandip Patel, president and CEO of Crossroads Hospitality Inc. and owner of the Holiday Inn Express La Plata, Md., added, “The hospitality industry provides us unique opportunities to do good for those in need, and the Renovation Donation Initiative offers a true triple-win for hotels, community organizations, and the environment. After experiencing the process first-hand, I recommend the program to other IHG hoteliers every chance I get.”

Neal Patel, managing member of SSG Hotels, LLC and owner of the Candlewood Suites Lafayette, Ind., said: “Not only is it rewarding to be able to give back to our community, but the process itself has been very convenient and flexible as we’ve gone through our renovation. We’ll continue to engage the RDI team in the coming months as we move toward the finishing phases at this hotel and look forward to working with them on future renovation projects at our other IHG-branded properties.”

The Renovation Donation Initiative is available to all IHG-branded hotels in the US and Canada and is a free benefit for IHG Owners Association members, with a nominal participation fee for non-members.