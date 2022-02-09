ATLANTA — Hotel Indigo, the boutique hotel brand from IHG Hotels & Resorts, announced new hotel openings in Louisiana, Nebraska, and Colorado. Each hotel illuminates the world within its neighborhood, drawing inspiration from local history and cultural traditions, architectural influences, culinary scenes, and diverse personalities.

“We’re excited to continue expanding the Hotel Indigo portfolio within this important market, bringing even more unique stays to meet guests’ expectations. After two years of putting plans on pause, many travelers are looking forward to embracing authentic new experiences as well as rediscovering their own backyard. The latest Hotel Indigo openings offer rich options to immerse in vibrant and varied neighborhoods, from a mountain retreat to a cultural melting pot, coupled with inspiring design and welcoming service that have become brand hallmarks,” said Carol Hoeller, vice president, global brand management, Hotel Indigo.

Hotel Indigo Silverthorne, Colorado

As the brand’s first mountainside hotel in the United States, Hotel Indigo Silverthorne is situated between the resorts of Breckenridge and Copper Mountain in a town with a rich history. In 1881, Judge Marshall Silverthorne, the town’s namesake, came to the area searching for gold. The Judge’s fortune-seeking blinded him and others to the area’s true riches—the vast abundance and staggering beauty of its surroundings. Today, Silverthorne is a thriving small town with the same curious spirit of its forefathers. The property also takes inspiration from its residents—workers who came decades before with dreams of mining for gold or to build the Dillon Reservoir as well as town dwellers who converge annually to celebrate fractals in the snow, the Noche de Candela Festival, or the Burning of the Snowman.

As guests enter the Hotel Indigo Silverthorne, they will be met with a roaring fire as well as warm, earthy accents and artwork influenced by its natural surroundings. The unique design of the hotel’s 111 guestrooms is inspired by the town’s historic roots, featuring gold patterns interlaced in its décor as a subtle nod to those who originally came in search of gold.

From an on-site ski shop to on-property bike rentals perfect for coasting down the Angler Trailhead, Hotel Indigo Silverthorne offers an array of amenities designed for local exploration as well as an indoor heated pool with patio views. The hotel’s restaurant, Kúcu Bistro & Tequila Bar, a reference to nearby Buffalo Mountain with “kúcu” meaning “buffalo,” serves locally inspired fare.

Hotel Indigo New Orleans – French Quarter

Hotel Indigo New Orleans – French Quarter takes inspiration from the sounds and sights of local traditions, including the booming melodies of brass bands, the creative costuming of locals and visitors alike, and the enticing beckon of the city’s “second line” parades.

The “second line” tradition is woven into the fabric of the community and dates back to the social aid and pleasure clubs of the early 19th Century. This celebratory parade was open to any and all to rejoice in life, eventually entrenching itself in the daily ritual of life— marking funerals and celebrations, or for no other reason than to convene in merriment.

The 143-room Hotel Indigo New Orleans – French Quarter invites guests to be “part of that number,” whether visiting as a quick stop during the day or enjoying for a longer period. Located in the Central Business District along the world’s oldest continuously operating street railway, the hotel now stands at the intersection where the historic St. Charles Hotel once loomed. The spirited neighborhood, steps from the vibrant French Quarter, is a crossroads of historic architecture and contemporary life, with public artworks celebrating the city’s rich culture, notable theaters, and lively new food halls.

Common Interest, the hotel’s restaurant lounge, brings together a cultural cauldron of guests and locals while serving up a contemporary twist on traditional New Orleans cuisine.

Hotel Indigo Omaha Downtown

The new Hotel Indigo Omaha Downtown reflects the careful craftsmanship of the past while meeting guests in the now. For centuries, native tribes thrived along the surrounding bluffs and swelling grasslands of present-day Omaha, including the city’s namesake Omaha tribe. The word “Omaha” loosely translates to “dwellers on the bluff.”

The fur trade between native tribes and pioneering settlers provided the basis for permanent communities in the first half of the 19th Century, and a post-World War I building boom saw the construction of the iconic The Logan as well as charming homes along Florence Boulevard. During The Logan’s infancy at the height of Prohibition, several homes on “Omaha’s Prettiest Mile” are rumored to have been part of the illegal liquor trade. Local lore suggests a series of underground tunnels were used as secret passageways to move and store liquor. While the tunnels’ tales have evolved throughout the past century, so too has Omaha.

These underground vaults and tunnels make up parts of the historic Hotel Indigo Omaha Downtown, located blocks away from the Missouri River separating Nebraska and Iowa. The hotel welcomes guests with a sophisticated ambiance complemented by rich, textural elements and modern guestrooms. Paying tribute to the neighborhood’s clandestine past is Anna’s Place, a speakeasy nestled within the hotel’s lobby that stirs up Prohibition-inspired cocktails made with local spirits and ingredients.

There are currently 129 Hotel Indigo properties open globally, including the recently opened Hotel Indigo Belgrade in Serbia and Hotel Indigo Cagnes-sur-mer in France. As of Q3 2021, the brand has another 116 hotels in the pipeline with an exciting line-up of global openings in 2022, including Hotel Indigo Karuizawa in Japan, Hotel Indigo Galapagos in Ecuador, and Hotel Indigo Vienna – Naschmarkt in Austria.