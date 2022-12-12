Braintree Group Acquires Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Bend

BOISE, Idaho—Braintree Group announced it acquired the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Bend, located in Bend, Oregon.

The 117-room property has an indoor swimming pool, fitness center, business center, and three meeting rooms totaling 2.327 square feet of meeting space. It is located off U.S. Route 97 in downtown Bend, Oregon. Bend is known for its year-round recreational activities. The hotel is within walking distance of downtown boutique shops, restaurants, bars, and craft breweries. It is one mile south of the Old Mill District, a 270-acre mixed-use development along Deschutes River, which is home to Bend’s shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences. Various outdoor activities are nearby, including fishing and rafting on the Deschutes River and the Mt. Bachelor Ski Resort in the Cascade Mountains.

“All of us at Braintree Group are thrilled with this newest acquisition to our portfolio, which already includes two wonderful hotels in the Bend market. The prime, downtown location provides business and leisure guests with access to the best amenities that Bend has to offer within walking distance,” said Eric A. Danziger, CEO, Braintree Group. “We look forward to repositioning the asset to be included in Hilton’s Tapestry Collection and delivering a unique, elevated experience for our customers.”

The acquisition of DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Bend fits into Braintree Group’s strategy. Braintree plans to launch a renovation to the property next year. Work will focus on the guestrooms and common areas while implementing a design that is more connected to the destination. Upon completion of the renovation, the hotel will be rebranded with a new name as part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton.

Advertisement

“We are delighted to deepen our presence in Bend, a true four-season resort destination,” said Kristen Knapp, chief investment officer, Braintree Group. “Between our team’s operational capabilities, the irreplaceable location, and a modernized product, we are confident this will become one of the premier offerings in Bend. We are eager to get to work and execute on behalf of our trusted partners.”

A Jones Lang LaSalle team led by Melvin Chu advised the seller and Casey Davidson of JLL advised Braintree Group on the financing. Stonehill Strategic Capital provided the financing.