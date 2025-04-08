Four Surprising Sources of Incremental Hotel Revenue

4 Encourage Guest Loyalty

As guest expectations continue to evolve, hotels need to be able to keep pace. In today’s on-demand world, with thousands of shows and movies instantly accessible at the touch of a button, modern guests crave more options, advanced technology, and elevated entertainment. Streaming and casting are shifting from “nice-to-haves” to “must-haves.” The key is ensuring a seamless experience—one that lets guests effortlessly switch between live TV, streaming, and casting from a single interface. Hotels that don’t offer these capabilities risk guests trying to work around the system, often unplugging cables or wires to connect their own devices. Offering these features to guests not only creates a more memorable, comfortable stay—it can help gain their loyalty and drive future revenue.

The good news: enhancing hotel technology doesn’t have to come with a large price tag. Hotels of all shapes and sizes can deliver an affordable, modern entertainment experience by choosing technology that works with existing infrastructure.

OnStream by DISH Business is a flexible platform that delivers the entertainment guests expect with live TV, streaming, casting, and more. The platform’s drag-and-drop UI builder also lets hotel owners easily customize screens across their property to spotlight paid amenities, advertise local businesses, and unlock new revenue streams. And because OnStream works with existing TVs and wiring, hotel owners can make the most of their existing technology investments.



Visit dish.com/hotels to learn more about how entertainment technology is helping hoteliers drive additional value from their hotel TVs.