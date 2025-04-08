Four Surprising Sources of Incremental Hotel Revenue

As operating costs continue to rise, hoteliers are facing economic pressures from all angles. This has led owners everywhere to search for new ways to drive revenue—while delivering an experience guests will want to return to.
The good news? Hotel entertainment technology can provide an unexpected source of income.
Here are four ways hotels can drive revenue through their TVs:
1Monetize Hotel TV Screens
When hotels integrate third-party advertising, a guest TV can be an opportunity to earn more from every room—without increasing nightly rates. When guests ask themselves what they want for dinner, a timely advertisement for a local restaurant could be the answer. Similarly, local shops and attractions looking to earn business from guests will pay for the opportunity to get offers and messages in front of them. This approach not only generates ad revenue from businesses; it also enhances the guest experience. As an added benefit, hoteliers can get rid of brochure racks and other non-digital advertisements that can quickly become outdated.
2Promote Paid Amenities
According to Oracle and Skift, 67% of hotel executives expect non-room revenue to represent an increasing share of their hotel’s revenue over the next five years. However, the success of these offerings largely depends on guest awareness. Maximizing revenue from paid amenities—such as laundry services, dry cleaning, onsite fitness classes, and valet parking—requires strategic promotion. Displaying these offerings on in-room TV screens ensures visibility, encourages bookings, and positions hotels to capitalize on this emerging trend.
3Attract Lucrative Group Bookings
Group bookings remain a significant revenue driver for hotels, with CBRE expecting U.S. RevPAR to grow 2% as a result of increases in group demand, business travel, and other factors. Large events such as conferences, weddings, and family reunions present valuable opportunities to secure multiple bookings at once. Custom in-room and event-space TV screens can enhance the guest experience by providing essential information, guiding foot traffic, and reinforcing key schedules. Advanced entertainment technology elevates the attendee experience, strengthens brand recognition, and increases the likelihood of repeat stays and long-term revenue growth.
4Encourage Guest Loyalty
As guest expectations continue to evolve, hotels need to be able to keep pace. In today’s on-demand world, with thousands of shows and movies instantly accessible at the touch of a button, modern guests crave more options, advanced technology, and elevated entertainment. Streaming and casting are shifting from “nice-to-haves” to “must-haves.” The key is ensuring a seamless experience—one that lets guests effortlessly switch between live TV, streaming, and casting from a single interface. Hotels that don’t offer these capabilities risk guests trying to work around the system, often unplugging cables or wires to connect their own devices. Offering these features to guests not only creates a more memorable, comfortable stay—it can help gain their loyalty and drive future revenue.
The good news: enhancing hotel technology doesn’t have to come with a large price tag. Hotels of all shapes and sizes can deliver an affordable, modern entertainment experience by choosing technology that works with existing infrastructure.
OnStream by DISH Business is a flexible platform that delivers the entertainment guests expect with live TV, streaming, casting, and more. The platform’s drag-and-drop UI builder also lets hotel owners easily customize screens across their property to spotlight paid amenities, advertise local businesses, and unlock new revenue streams. And because OnStream works with existing TVs and wiring, hotel owners can make the most of their existing technology investments.
