IHG Develops New InterContinental Orlando to Open in 2028

ATLANTA, Georgia—IHG Hotels & Resorts announced the signing of a new InterContinental Hotels & Resorts property in Orlando, Florida. Developed in partnership with owner Flag Luxury Group and Unicorp National Developments, InterContinental Orlando will welcome guests with amenities and cultural experiences that show the InterContinental brand’s evolution. The hotel is set to open in 2028.

Located on Orlando’s International Drive, InterContinental Orlando will have 700 guestrooms, including 84 suites. The property will offer five restaurants and bars, including a full-service restaurant, a specialty restaurant, a lobby bar and lounge, a coffee shop as well as a pool bar and grill. The hotel’s 15,000 square feet of spa and wellness amenities will be inclusive of a pool and fitness center. InterContinental Orlando also will feature approximately 106,000 square feet of meeting and event space in addition to a business center and signature Club InterContinental lounge.

Jolyon Bulley, CEO, Americas at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “We’re delighted to be working with Flag Luxury Group and Unicorp National Developments to bring the pioneering InterContinental brand to Orlando. The city’s energy and expansive entertainment experiences continue to make it one of the most exciting destinations in the country. InterContinental Orlando will be an incredible addition to our luxury and lifestyle portfolio in the Americas.”

Paul Kanavos, CEO of Flag Luxury Group, said, “We are excited to collaborate with the prestigious InterContinental brand and bring a touch of luxury to the iconic destination that is Orlando. This new property will not only enhance our community but will also provide guests with unforgettable experiences. Together with Unicorp National Developments (Chuck Whittall), we are dedicated to creating unique and top-notch hospitality, cuisine, and cultural offerings, and the InterContinental Orlando will be no exception.”

Orlando is known for its vast entertainment offerings, and International Drive can be considered the city’s most dynamic destination. Both leisure and business travelers will appreciate the hotel’s proximity to theme parks such as Disney World and the forthcoming Universal Epic Universe, sports entertainment, distinctive dining experiences, and shopping, as well as the Orange County Convention Center.

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has more than 220 open hotels and a further 100 in the global pipeline. The brand continues its heritage with new openings in cities and emerging destinations, including continued growth in the Americas with the recent openings of InterContinental Bellevue at the Avenue in Washington, InterContinental San Antonio Riverwalk, and the soon-to-open InterContinental Indianapolis and InterContinental Presidente Monterrey in Mexico. InterContinental Orlando will mark the third hotel for the brand in Florida.