Allergy and asthma sufferers often wake up with congestion, itchiness, grogginess, and other unpleasant feelings after sleeping in a hotel bed. As a result, guests with asthma and allergies—as well as many wellness-minded travelers—are actively searching for hotels with hypoallergenic bedding options.

The Pure Wellness Pure Room concept, which can be implemented in hotel rooms, features hypoallergenic bedding that enables guests who suffer from asthma and allergies to enjoy a better night’s sleep when traveling. Larry Hall, CEO of Pure Wellness, says, “There are all sorts of allergens that exist in a hotel room, particularly around the bed. They range from dust mites to pollen, dander, and a wide range of other allergens.”

Part of the Pure Room concept is adding allergy-friendly encasements around mattresses and pillows that prevent the dust mites, pollen, and dander from getting into—or out of—the mattress. Hall also mentions that to be considered hypoallergenic by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, the encasements must trap up to a certain number of microns. He says, “The encasements that we put around mattresses and pillows actually prevent allergens at the four-micron level from getting out of the mattress and into the room. We prevent allergens from entering and exiting mattresses and pillows, where they tend to accumulate.”

Hall says that Pure Wellness’s goal is to offer all guests who stay in a Pure Room—not just asthma and allergy sufferers—a good night’s sleep. He says, “Think about all the activity that happens in a hotel room and how you can create the best environment for that guest. Hypoallergenic bedding is one element of a much broader strategy to create the best possible environment for all the allergy and asthma sufferers out there.”

