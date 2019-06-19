1DISH Launches Netflix on Hotel TVs and Streaming Service for Guests
This week at HITEC, DISH announced that Netflix is now available on its EVOLVE TV platform for hotels, giving guests access to their personal accounts directly from the TV in their room. DISH also introduced a new streaming service that allows guests to watch TV anywhere in a hotel, in and out of their rooms, on personal devices connected to the property’s network. The launch of Netflix on EVOLVE makes DISH the first major pay-TV provider in the United States to integrate the Netflix service on a customized hotel TV platform. Powered by SMARTBOX and delivered over a hotel’s IP network, DISH’s new live streaming TV service allows guests to view 24 channels (selected by the hotel) anywhere on the property, including in the lobby, gym, or pool. It also gives families the ability to watch multiple channels at once on devices in their room.
2Samsung Showcases New QLED and UHD TVs
Samsung’s latest displays for the hospitality industry include the HRQ750 and HRU750 series, both launching globally later this year. The HRQ750 hospitality television series leverages Quantum Dot Technology to display true-to-life colors and rich images. When the display is not active, users can select from décor, information, or artwork settings to shift between backgrounds. In addition to the HRQ750, the new HRU750 display features UHD upscaling technology HDR10+ picture refinement in a slim design. Samsung’s Smart Hub on HRU750 TVs offers guests access to a variety of custom content, with displays that allow users to control lighting, drapes, and temperature settings in guestrooms using the HMS system, giving hotel operators insights into occupancy and energy usage.
3INTELITY Introduces New In-Room Tablet
INTELITY is showcasing its newest in-room tablet at HITEC Minneapolis. The new 10-inch Android tablet design is fully customized for hospitality, with expanded capabilities, improved ease of use, sleeker design, a larger screen, a new docking station with built-in Bluetooth speakers, and newer USB-C ports. An enhanced, multi-touch capacitive screen and an upgraded chipset array with nearly 50 percent more power than prior generation devices are designed to increase responsiveness and security.
4Alexa For Hospitality Integrates With LG Hotel TVs
At HITEC, LG Business Solutions and Amazon announced plans to integrate Alexa for Hospitality with LG’s hotel TVs. Guests will be able to use the Echo device installed in their hotel room to temporarily and securely connect their Amazon account so they can listen to their personal music. The integration also enables hands-free TV control through Alexa and allows guests to discover property information and book services with the LG skill for Amazon Alexa. The LG TV will also display real-time visual notifications on-screen to inform guests about activities happening at the hotel, such as happy hour.
5Aireus POS Allows Hotel Guests to Order Room Service Through Apple TV
Aireus Inc recently introduced a new Apple TV app that enables hotels and resorts to provide easy-to-use, specially designed room service ordering to guests. Through their in-room Apple TV, guests can log into their own personal accounts and, using the Aireus POS app, browse the room service menu and customize their orders. With customized features, the app presents opportunities to upsell to the customer. The order is sent directly to the kitchen, and a check is opened for the guest. Order notifications are sent to the room so the customer can see every step of the process and estimate when the food will arrive. Once the bill is paid, guests can have their receipt texted to their phone number.
6SONIFI Introduces SORA
SONIFI Solutions has introduced its new SORA platform, a visual complement to a guest’s overall stay that adapts to the environment, guest content preferences, and more. SORA will begin pilots this month. The platform operates on and supports multiple in-room hardware options—including Google Chromecast, set-top-boxes, and smart TVs. In addition to foundational features such as an interactive program guide, video on demand, and a hotel directory, incremental custom apps can also be enabled on SORA, such as hotel loyalty features or other branded and sponsored content.
