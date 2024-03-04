CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation, together with Rio Hotel & Casino, announced that World of Hyatt members can earn and redeem points at the Hyatt-affiliated hotel, which is in the midst of a multi-phased, $340 million renovation. Phase one of the hotel’s two-phase renovation is expected to be completed in fall 2024 when the all-suite hotel will move into Hyatt’s Independent Collection under the Destination by Hyatt brand.

“We’re proud to collaborate with Rio Hotel & Casino on this transformational project to revitalize the iconic hotel as a Destination by Hyatt hotel,” said David Tarr, senior vice president of development, Americas, Hyatt. “Destination by Hyatt hotels are individual at heart and embody the true spirit of the destination, and Rio Hotel & Casino will be no exception. This renovation will serve as a gateway for guests to experience a place of purposefully crafted entertainment and immersive experiences, infused with authentic design, and warm and welcoming service. We look forward to providing World of Hyatt members and guests an authentic and unforgettable experience in Las Vegas.”

Rio Hotel & Casino, which is owned and operated by Dreamscape, will mark the first Destination by Hyatt hotel in Nevada and the third Hyatt hotel in the Las Vegas area. When complete, the Rio Hotel & Casino will include fresh design, amenities, offerings, and service. Phase one renovations began in 2023 and are near completion with upgrades to the 1,501-room Ipanema tower, arrival area, building exterior, lobby, gaming floor, sports book, multiple food and beverage outlets, meeting spaces, and outdoor pool area.

Phase two will include a full renovation and redesign of the hotel’s 1,012 Masquerade Tower guestrooms and associated public areas.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled to welcome World of Hyatt members to the Rio Hotel & Casino as we embark on revitalizing this iconic Las Vegas landmark,” said Eric Birnbaum, founder of Dreamscape. “For almost 30 years the Rio has been one of the most exciting and talked about resorts in Las Vegas. Working with Hyatt opens the door for us to share this special place with an entirely new group of travelers, and we look forward to them witnessing the changes we have made to date and will continue to make throughout the renovation.”

The hotel will meet the demand of Las Vegas’ meetings and event business with more than 220,000 square feet of function space and meeting facilities.