CHICAGO — Hyatt Hotels Corporation recently announced plans to explore VeriFLY + Stay, a mobile health passport for the hospitality industry using the VeriFLY app that provides verification of COVID-19 credentials and travel guidelines. This mobile app allows meeting attendees and colleagues to directly receive and present COVID-19 test results; tens of thousands of travelers have used VeriFLY to verify their COVID-19 health status since January 1, 2021.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, we have believed that accessibility to testing and resources would play a critical role in the travel industry’s recovery,” Frank Lavey, senior vice president of global operations, Hyatt. “Collaborating with Daon, a leader in identity assurance, to test VeriFLY + Stay for colleagues and meeting attendees furthers our commitment to our guests’ and colleagues’ wellbeing and represents an important step in providing peace of mind to meeting attendees before, during, and after an event.”

As part of these exploration efforts, Hyatt will work closely with meeting planners to identify criteria for meeting attendees, which could include presenting a recent negative COVID-19 test. The criteria can then be communicated to attendees in the VeriFLY mobile app prior to arrival so they can fulfill their requirements and complete all necessary forms. Meeting attendees who satisfy a meeting’s requirements will be able to use the app to display a green checkmark for entry into the meeting or event. Daon will not send any personal or individual information to Hyatt or a Hyatt hotel; Hyatt will only receive aggregated and anonymized data from Daon.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have stayed close to our customers to understand what’s most important to them and focus on solutions that meet their needs,” said Steve Enselein, senior vice president of events, Hyatt. “In listening to our customers, we know attendee safety and wellbeing remain top priorities for meeting planners, and we look forward to exploring VeriFLY + Stay with meeting planners to provide a new resource that assists with event execution.”

Hyatt joins a growing number of travel companies, including American Airlines, using this VeriFLY solution and helping travelers manage new requirements in their destination, complete health questionnaires, and adhere to guidelines set forth by travel providers. VeriFLY has more than 300,000 active users in 55 countries across six continents.

