RICHMOND, Virginia—Sandpiper Hospitality, a Virginia-based hotel management company, is pleased to announce that it is managing the newly opened Everhome Suites Cheyenne in Cheyenne, Wyoming for Choice Hotels International and Highside Companies.

This newly constructed hotel features 114 suites, each offering a fully equipped kitchen with a full-sized refrigerator, dishwater, stove, and microwave. The modern rooms also feature local art, spa-style bathrooms and large closets. Guest laundry facilities are available 24/7, with a select number of premium one-bedroom suites offering an in-room washer and dryer. The pet-friendly property also features a state-of-the art fitness center with Peloton bikes, a contemporary multipurpose lobby, free WiFi and a Homebase Market carrying food, beverages and groceries.

As the capital of Wyoming, Cheyenne is a growing hub for defense, manufacturing, healthcare and government. The hotel is located close to the Francis Warren Air Force Base, Cheyenne Regional Hospital and Cheyenne VA Medical Center.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Choice Hotels and Highside Companies with this absolutely stunning Everhome Suites property,” said Sandpiper Hospitality President & CEO Jim Darter. “This new hotel was thoughtfully designed to help visitors feel comfortable and at home during their stay and we are excited to bring this high-quality extended stay hotel to Cheyenne as we broaden our reach in the Rocky Mountain region.”

Sandpiper Hospitality is also partnering with Choice Hotels International and Highside Companies to manage two additional hotels opening in Texas in early 2025.