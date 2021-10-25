Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento Opens

SACRAMENTO—Hyatt and Presidio Companies announced the opening of Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento, a lifestyle hotel designed for travelers looking for an experience. The property is owned by Presidio Companies and managed by Evolution Hospitality, the lifestyle operating division of Aimbridge Hospitality.

Hyatt Centric Downtown Sacramento provides a launchpad for travelers to discover what Sacramento has to offer including historical landmarks, a dining scene, shopping, nightlife, and Old Sacramento Waterfront activities. Located adjacent to the Golden 1 Center and Downtown Commons (DOCO), the hotel has 172 guestrooms and suites, 2,000 square feet of meeting space, and a fitness center. The amenities combined with the location’s history as an integral part of the Sacramento jazz community make the property for business and leisure travelers alike.

“This property is brimming with details that nods to the sparkling past while celebrating the future of the destination through a playful interpretation of local culture, art, and points of interest,” said Guneet Bajwa, managing principal, Presidio Companies. “We are honored to present this hotel to a new generation of guests and look forward to seeing the hotel assume its rightful place at the center of Sacramento’s bustling downtown scene.”

John Caparella, president of Evolution Hospitality added, “We are so pleased to partner with Presidio Companies to bring travelers and locals alike back to this storied hotel site. As experts in operating unique properties, each with one-of-a-kind stories to tell, we are confident the experience we’re creating will translate into memorable stays for guests.”

The original hotel’s rich history dates back to 1911 when it first opened as the five-story Hotel Clayton. In 1939, it became Hotel Marshall, named after James W. Marshall, who discovered gold in the American River that sparked the California Gold Rush. For 30 years, through the 1920s to 1950s, Hotel Marshall was the jewel in the crown of Sacramento’s music and jazz scene. The stage in the hotel lobby’s famed Clayton Club saw the era’s big acts including Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday, and Cab Calloway.

Now, standing at eleven stories high, the hotel has preserved two of the original facades and celebrates the property’s past. From Marshall amps stacked behind the front desk to murals of musicians in guestroom closets and music studio-inspired light fixtures throughout the hotel, guests can enjoy modern comforts.

The Clayton Club rooftop lounge located on the sixth floor pays homage to the prohibition era and the music scene the original Clayton Club entertained. Native Sacramentan and a member of the farm-to-fork movement, chef Ravin Patel helms the kitchen and shows his knowledge of small plates and cuisines in the region alongside craft cocktails. On the ground level, The 7th Street Standard Restaurant, an American restaurant and bar also led by chef Patel, features a bar and dining room with cues from the golden age of the hotel and is open for dinner and brunch seven days a week. A private dining room is also available for parties and special occasions.