Accor Joins the New Green Stay Initiative by HRS

HRS, a global corporate lodging platform, announced the addition of Accor properties in HRS’ new Green Stay Initiative. This decision provides analytical and time-saving benefits to corporate hotel procurement executives as they require sustainability data to consider which properties to include on their list of preferred hotels for 2022 and beyond.

“The world’s leading multi-national companies are promoting their aspirations to achieve net-zero operations by 2030 or sooner. These company-wide goals impact managed travel programs, who are tasked to travel more sustainably as they recover from the pandemic,” said HRS CEO Tobias Ragge. “Dozens of corporations have already indicated in their hotel RFPs that metrics on energy, water, and waste are required for consideration. The need for automation to efficiently deliver such data from hotels to procurement leaders and travelers is vital in today’s corporate lodging landscape.”

HRS launched its Green Stay Initiative in March, providing a seamless and transparent avenue for hotels to share performance metrics on energy, water, and waste, while also enabling corporations to steer bookings to hotels aligned with their carbon-related goals. Using an algorithm based on validated United Nations and Greenhouse Gas Protocol methodologies, HRS then delivers analytical data to travel program leaders to consider during their hotel procurement process. Icons in online booking displays make it easy for travelers to see the green hotels in their program, further enhancing compliance. HRS works with more than one-third of the Fortune 500 on their hotel programs and Accor is the first global hospitality group to join the Green Stay Initiative.

Accor has always strived to make a positive impact by implementing initiatives such as plastic elimination, carbon-neutral buildings, food waste, and energy consumption. “We’re happy to collaborate with HRS to help amplify our sustainability improvements,” said Markus Keller, senior vice president of sales and distribution of Accor. “We’re committed to an ongoing effort in this area to help keep the planet safe and secure safe traveling for future generations to come.”

“Sustainability is the major issue of this decade, and will likely impact managed business travel more than anything we’ve seen since the dawn of the Internet,” said Ragge. ”We’re thrilled to once again work with the leaders of Accor on pioneering industry initiatives that deliver benefits to a broad audience of travelers, corporations, hoteliers, and other influential parties.”