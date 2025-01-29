LOS ANGELES, California—AHLA Foundation raised more than $1,000,000 at its annual Night of a Thousand Stars fundraising gala, bringing together over 400 industry leaders at the Beverly Hilton. Proceeds of the gala will support workforce development initiatives for hotel industry employees.

The event took on significance this year as the industry demonstrated its commitment to the recovery and resilience of Los Angeles in the wake of recent wildfires with donations to the Red Cross and LA Fire Department Foundation. The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and the AHLA Foundation pledged $10,000 to support disaster relief efforts and will match up to $25,000 donated by AHLA members.

Each year, Night of a Thousand Stars recognizes achievements across the industry with five awards to recognize hospitality professionals under 30 years old; hospitality student excellence; women creating paths for other women in the industry to succeed; and the lodging employee of the year.

“Night of a Thousand Stars is a shining tribute to the exceptional talent that drives hospitality forward while fueling a stronger future for our industry,” said Anna Blue, president, AHLA Foundation. “Through the Foundation’s transformative workforce development programs, we are not just opening doors but creating pathways for individuals to build meaningful, life-changing careers in this extraordinary industry.”

“One of the things I’ve always loved about this industry is the way it loves its people. Night of a Thousand Stars is an opportunity for our industry to celebrate the incredible people who make hospitality all it is,” said Rosanna Maietta, president and CEO, American Hotel and Lodging Association. “Their stories are so powerful. They are the heart of our industry and the reason the work the AHLA Foundation does is so important to advancing the careers of so many.”

AHLA’s 2025 Stars of the Industry winners:

North Star: Lodging Employee of the Year Award: Melvin De La Cruz, assistant to director of HR, The Park Vista a DoubleTree by Hilton

Melvin De La Cruz, assistant to director of HR, The Park Vista a DoubleTree by Hilton AHLA Foundation ForWard: Paving the Way Award : Whitney Bergmann, general manager, Best Western Plus Grant Creek Inn

: Whitney Bergmann, general manager, Best Western Plus Grant Creek Inn Stevan Porter Emerging Hospitality Leader of the Year Award : Nicole Harker, front office manager, Amara Resort & Spa

: Nicole Harker, front office manager, Amara Resort & Spa AHLA Foundation Scholar of the Year Award: Devin Grady, student, Anne Arundel Community College and Accountant, Gaithersburg Marriott Washingtonian Center

The event was made possible through the support of presenting sponsors Encore, Guest Supply, Hilton, Hilton Supply Management, and contributions from hospitality leaders and professionals across the industry. Giving at the gala was initiated by a $100,000 donation from Jon Bortz, president and CEO, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, and his wife Ellen Bortz.