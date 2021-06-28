Castell Project is Accepting Nominations for 2021 Leadership Programs

ATLANTA—Officials of Castell Project, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the careers of women professionals in the hospitality industry, is accepting nominations for its 2021 Castell Leadership Programs.

“Recognizing the immediate challenges of bringing women back to work and resetting their careers on the leadership track, Castell Programs engage and inspire women while developing the tools they need to support hotel businesses in this fluid environment,” said Peggy Berg, chair, Castell Project, Inc. “After a year of disrupted support networks, working from home, and reduced business, rebuilding requires the kind of collaborative insightful leadership women can provide—if they have the right training and tools for the reboot.”

Companies sponsor interested women, who are nominated by a “champion” from the firm before applying. Once accepted, participants begin a year-long program of personal and professional advancement with guidance from Castell’s coaches and teams. Castell Leadership Programs are exclusively for women in the hospitality industry and serve all facets of the industry from operations to franchise to finance to advisory services.

Castell’s current programs include:

ELEVATE: Primes leaders for high-level advancement. ELEVATE is uniquely created for women vice presidents, senior vice presidents, business owners, and full-service general managers with over 12 years of progressively responsible experience. The program runs from October 2021 through August 2022 with a 3-day live practicum in Atlanta on November 8 through 10, 2021.

BUILD: Cultivates a strong leadership identity, preparing emerging women leaders who are mid-to-senior level managers, directors, and new vice presidents to advance in the hospitality industry. BUILD runs from October 2021 through August 2022 with a 3-day live practicum in Atlanta on November 9 through 12, 2021.

The sequence for each level of career advancement is curated for its BUILD or ELEVATE cohort. Included are level-appropriate negotiation training, leadership skill-building, diagnostic assessment, individual career planning with executive coaches, in-depth virtual team workshops, and a place in the Castell network of executive women in the hospitality industry.