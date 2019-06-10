HotStats: Added Room Supply Hurt Miami Hotel Performance in April

Miami hotels had a difficult month in April 2019. GOPPAR was off 14.2 percent YOY, a likely byproduct of additional room supply that hit the area, according to the latest data tracking full-service hotels from HotStats. Close to 2,500 rooms have opened in Miami-Dade County in the last 12 months.

As a result of this increased room supply, room occupancy in the month plunged by 6.3 percentage points to 79.7 percent, which contributed to a 14.3 percent decrease in ancillary revenues. The drop in profit came in spite of a 4.3 percent saving in payroll to $69.10 on a per-available-room basis.

Profit & Loss Key Performance Indicators – Miami

April 2019 vs. April 2018

RevPAR: -6.5% to $146.14

TRevPAR: -9.3% to $221.57

Payroll: -4.3% to $69.10

GOPPAR: -14.2% to $87.32