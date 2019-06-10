SEATTLE—The Hotel Group (THG), a national hotel management and investment company, recently announced that the Home2 Suites by Hilton-Yakima Airport, located in Washington State, is now open for business.

Yakima-based Hogback Development built the four-story, 107-room property with both studio and one-bedroom suites. The hotel is geared toward savvy, cost-conscious travelers staying one night to one month. Amenities include an in-suite kitchen, free breakfast, and Spin2Cycler laundry.

“We are pleased to partner with Hogback Development on THG’s first Home2 Suites by Hilton,” stated Douglas Dreher, the CEO and president of The Hotel Group. “With the opening of the Home2 Suites by Hilton-Yakima Airport, THG now proudly represents seven out of the 17 Hilton brands. The combination of Hilton’s hospitality filling the earth with light and hospitality over the past 100 years, along with THG’s proven Inspired Hospitality Greatness, will make this new hotel a keystone in Yakima’s developing market.”

The Home2 Suites by Hilton-Yakima Airport is located in Rainer Square, which has been transformed by Hogback Development from an under-developed and under-utilized 1960s-style center to a gathering place with a mix of restaurants, retailers, and commercial businesses. The property is less than a mile from Yakima Air Terminal, Yakima Valley Community College, SOZO Sports Complex, and Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital.

