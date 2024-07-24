CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Improves Monthly Performance

Finance & DevelopmentCoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Improves Monthly Performance
By LODGING Staff

WASHINGTON—The U.S. hotel industry reported improved performance results from the previous month, according to June 2024 data from CoStar.

June 2024
Percentage change from June 2023:
Occupancy: 69.6 percent (flat)
ADR: $161.30 (up 1.5 percent)
RevPAR: $112.33 (up 1.5 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, New York City experienced the highest levels in each of the three key performance metrics: occupancy (up 2.5 percent to 87.8 percent), ADR (up 4.4 percent to $317.91), and RevPAR (up 7.0 percent to $279.08).

Markets with the lowest occupancy for the month included New Orleans (56.9 percent) and Phoenix (63.4 percent).

The Top 25 Markets showed higher occupancy and ADR than all other markets.

