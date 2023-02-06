Hotel Security: Three Reasons Why Key Control Helps to Prevent Liability

Hoteliers strive to provide memorable guest experiences. While that means clean rooms, an aesthetically pleasing environment, great amenities, and courteous staff, hoteliers must dig deeper into proactively creating and maintaining a safe and secure environment.

Liability issues are a major concern for hoteliers. To avoid liability claims caused by negligence, keeping employees and guests away and protected from potential hazards must be a top priority. When employees or guests suffer loss resulting from theft of personal property or experience physical harm or death caused by injuries or accidents, a hotel’s reputation and bottom-line profitability may never recover from costly litigation and soaring insurance premiums. With such a huge amount of responsibility, cutting corners with security and safety measures or complacency is never an option.

A comprehensive master security plan with security technology solutions is necessary to keep the physical building and grounds as safe and secure as possible. Electronic key control is a cost-effective security technology solution that has been used in hotel properties for decades. Key control systems inform security administrators about where all facility keys are located, who has them out, and when they are due for return. Let’s examine three reasons why key control security technology can prevent hotel liability issues: