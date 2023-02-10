AHLA’s Chip Rogers Makes Statement on International COVID Vaccination Travel Requirement

WASHINGTON—American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) President and CEO Chip Rogers spoke after the House passage of H.R.185. This legislation would end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 vaccination requirements for international visitors to the United States.

“International travelers are key to recovery for hotels. They stay longer and spend more money. These travelers are visiting destinations where the pandemic hit hotels the hardest, like major cities. AHLA applauds the House for working in a bipartisan way to make travel easier, facilitate more international visitors, and help hotels regain some of the guests we lost during the pandemic. We call on the Senate to quickly move this bill to the president’s desk so international visitors can plan for the peak travel season this summer.”

