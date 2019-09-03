Minutes away from Bryant Park and the Fashion District, Hotel Hendricks exudes a classic Manhattan vibe. Located on New York City’s Fifth Avenue, Hotel Hendricks offers luxury elements that travelers often associate with the area: high-end décor, a culinary experience, and cityscape views. Los Angeles designer Marcello Pozzi chose bronze and copper interior accents paired with exposed concrete to marry classic design elements with modern trends. All 176 guestrooms have cityscape views, rising 27 stories above Manhattan.

In the guestrooms, marble spa-style bathrooms and custom furniture imported from Italy give the space an indulgent feel. Animal print accents are also prominent in the guestrooms to provide a fun pop of color. Décor in the common areas is contemporary and elegant to create a timeless atmosphere. Off the reception area, a lobby bar gives visitors a quiet retreat from the city’s fast pace.

The property’s Carbonero Restaurant serves authentic and fresh Latin-infused dishes, including tapas-style sharable plates. The Empire State Building is clearly visible from the rooftop restaurant—named The Zoo—where guests can enjoy small plates and innovative cocktails. Hotel Hendricks is part of Fortuna Realty GroupFortuna Realty Group’s collection of Manhattan hotels.

