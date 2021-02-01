Hotel Equities and Coakley & Williams Form Strategic Alliance

Alpharetta, Ga. — Hotel Equities (HE) and Coakley & Williams Hotel Management (C&W) announced a strategic alliance through which Hotel Equities will provide operational oversight and national support to all hotels in Coakley & Williams’ portfolio. The alliance provides Coakley & Williams with additional resources, including Hotel Equities’ operational platform, sales and revenue generation expertise, hospitality training platform, and proprietary business intelligence tools.

“This alliance was primarily driven by a shared vision of values and culture,” said Brad Rahinsky, president and CEO of Hotel Equities, which was founded by Fred Cerrone, now chairman of HE’s board of directors, in 1989. “Servant leadership to both our guests and our associates is at the heart of everything we do. Our industry-leading teams, tools, and training programs will assist the Coakley Williams team in elevating their performance across all KPIs. The alliance allows Coakley & Williams to stay intact and independent but benefit from Hotel Equities’ tremendous talent pool and industry-leading performance.”

C&W is a third-generation company founded in 1961. Gary Williams, second generation, assumed control of the company in 1996 and now serves as C&W’s senior advisor. Williams and Cerrone have worked alongside one another championing issues in the hotel industry over the years. Gary Williams’ son, Mark Williams, serves as president of C&W and will continue to have oversight of the C&W portfolio. He remains engaged in client relations and focused on continued growth through the alliance with HE.

Advertisement

“Our alliance with Hotel Equities allows us to preserve our name and legacy and that’s extremely important as we continue to grow,” said Mark Williams. “We are creating a more powerful engine together and our clients and associates will immediately benefit from the additional resources made possible through the alliance.”

“We have always been and will continue to be focused on aligning with the right partners and we place a critical emphasis on ensuring we check all boxes starting with culture preservation,” said Joe Reardon, chief development officer, HE. “We could not be more excited to support and drive C&W’s success and further support their great reputation in the industry. C&W has a proven platform on the REO/Special Servicer side of the business with deep relationships. This model makes incredible sense as we integrate the regional support from C&W and plug in our processes, relationships, training platform, procurement scale, and proprietary systems.”

Subscribe to receive LODGING’s free daily e-newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE