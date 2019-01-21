Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Opens in Carlisle, Pa.

CARLISLE, Pa.—The newly constructed Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham has opened at 15 Westminster Drive in Carlisle, Pa. Located in the state’s fastest-growing county since 2010, the hotel is bringing 20 jobs into the Carlisle economy and offering guests an elevated hotel experience at an economy price point with average daily room rates ranging from $79.00 to $119.00.

Located within three miles of the U.S. Army War College, the U.S. Army Heritage & Education Center at Barracks, and Dickinson College, the 80-room hotel offers free WiFi and guests single, double, and suite accommodations. Carlisle’s newest hotel is jointly-owned by managing partner Robert Frey, his brother David Frey, William Morris Kronenberg, and Robert Yentzer—all Carlisle natives.

Microtel by Wyndham has been ranked among the highest brands in guest satisfaction by J.D. Power, earning the distinction for 15 out of the last 17 years. Hotel highlights include complimentary, hot continental breakfast, a fitness room, a market, an executive boardroom, and an outdoor pavilion with a natural gas grill and seating for 12. All guestrooms have queen-size beds, a mini-refrigerator, a microwave, a 40-inch television, a coffee maker, a hair dryer, and an iron and iron board.

“We know young business travelers visiting our Carlisle community are looking for modern, clean, and safe spaces to lay their heads, and this newest Microtel offers just that,” said Robert Frey, the hotel’s managing partner. “As a Carlisle-native myself residing just a four-mile bike ride from this hotel, this space very much feels like an extension of my own home, and we know our guests will also come to appreciate the reliability, sensibility, and affordability of our stays.”