CHICAGO—Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, HospitalityMD recently launched as a one-stop-shop for hotel management and hospitality consultation services. The company’s co-founders, Kyle Allison and Greg Fregoso, Jr., joined forces after years of working in hotel management to build a company focused on hospitality above all else.

“As a society, we are all seeing the need for a return to genuine hospitality in one way or another. Ironically, we believe that the hotel industry needs it most. As hotel owners and operators plan for recovery and the industry ‘resets’ itself, we hope HospitalityMD will lead the industry to embrace this practical business philosophy that also makes a positive impact on the world,” said Kyle Allison, co-founder and managing partner, HospitaltyMD.

In a recent survey conducted by the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA), 71 percent of AHLA members reported that they won’t be able to last six more months at current projected revenue and occupancy levels absent any further relief, with one-third saying they can only last between one to three more months.

“Given the bleak outlook for the future of hotel owners, lenders, operators, associates—and yes, guests—we believe that now is the best time to reevaluate how the business of hospitality operates,” Allison added. “The hotel industry is not, nor will it ever be the same as it was pre-pandemic—what worked back then will not work now. We are confident that HospitalityMD can help save the industry and the people in it, by doing what we do best—unconditional hospitality.”





