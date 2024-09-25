GREENVILLE, South Carolina—Windsor Aughtry Company has selected Hospitality America to manage the Hotel Avail, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Rogers, Arkansas. Scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2025, the 170-room hotel will have a rooftop restaurant (Oak Steakhouse concept by Indigo Road Hospitality), café and lobby bar, meeting space, and fitness center. This deal marks the 16th Windsor Aughtry development project for Hospitality America, expanding the third-party management company’s portfolio in Northern Arkansas and bringing its number of managed hotels to 21 (14 of which are Hilton brands).

“Windsor Aughtry Company is the leading commercial real estate developer and brokerage firm in the Southeast,” said Daniel Lock, Hospitality America’s vice president, commercial strategy. “They bring a uniquely comprehensive perspective of what it takes to be successful in real estate. We are delighted to continue growing alongside this hospitality real estate firm with multiple projects in the pipeline. This is our second managed hotel in Northwest Arkansas and one of three that will be joining our portfolio within the next two years—including the Motto by Hilton Bentonville, and the Tapestry by Hilton Springdale (projected to open in 2026).”

“Hotel Avail will be unique,” Lock said. “Located in the Pinnacle uptown area, home to J.B. Hunt, Walmart AMP, and the Rogers Convention Center, the property will be central to one of the fastest-growing places in the nation, and it will draw on Roger’s expansive outdoor amenities and its burgeoning corporate infrastructure to create a unique experience fit for thrill seekers and visiting executives alike.”

Matt Disheroon has been appointed as the area general manager of Hotel Avail Rogers, and Bailie Sonnentag has been named area director of sales. Both are currently operating the Motto by Hilton Bentonville Downtown (also owned and developed by Windsor Aughtry Company and managed by Hospitality America) in reciprocal roles.

“We are excited to bring this remarkable Tapestry by Hilton hotel to Rogers, Arkansas,” said Jay Alexander, partner at Windsor Aughtry Company. “This property is a testament to our dedication to providing exceptional accommodations and memorable experiences for our guests. With its prime location in the heart of the Pinnacle Hills area of Rogers, we are confident it will become a destination of choice for both business and leisure travelers.”

Hospitality America CEO Ben Campbell said, “Like the city of Rogers—one of the fastest growing metro areas in the country—Hospitality America is growing by leaps and bounds. When I took over as CEO in March 2024, my goal was to grow from 17 hotels to 40 hotels in less than 10 years. With eight new deals in negotiation, we expect to hit at least 25 hotels in the select- and full-service markets within the next 24 to 36 months. Our pipeline is strong, and we attribute much of our success to the relationships we nurture with developers like Windsor Aughtry. I could not be prouder of our team for hitting their goals and setting bigger targets for the coming year.”