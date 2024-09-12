Contender Development has selected Hospitality America to manage the Element by Marriott Charleston Airport in North Charleston, South Carolina. Scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2025, the 123-room extended-stay hotel will have a restaurant, a fitness center, a saline outdoor pool, and 500 square feet of meeting space.

This is the eighth Marriott hotel in the Hospitality America portfolio and the second property managed by owner Contender Development; the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Asheville West is also owned by Contender Development and operated by Hospitality America. The hotel will be located two miles from Charleston International Airport and eight miles from downtown Charleston.

“Our team is excited to bring the Element brand to Charleston with this new airport hotel,” said Adam Plous, Contender Development COO. “Our goal is to partner with great companies and working with Marriott to bring this hotel to ‘The Holy City’ is a thrill for us. As always, we are proud and delighted to have the team from Hospitality America as our operating partner.”

The Element by Westin brand is designed for travelers who want to maintain a balance of daily routines while on the road. It caters to people looking to stay both short and long-term. All hotels have an outdoor-inspired design philosophy and have guestrooms with in-room kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. The brand’s amenities include Rise breakfast and Relax evening reception.

“The addition of soft and lifestyle brands like Element to the Hospitality America portfolio signals our intention to expand our capacity to support our partners as they seek to develop unique properties in highly coveted gateway locations and emerging markets where hard brand requirements can otherwise create hurdles to build,” said Daniel Lock, Hospitality America VP, commercial strategy.

“While consumers continue to drive demand towards customizations and unique experiences, cities like ‘Chucktown’ that seek new development, and brands like Element that cater to extended-stay guests and seasoned business travelers, are what make guest experiences memorable and unique,” Lock said. “We are delighted to expand our relationship with Contender Development and look forward to making this asset profitable for owners and a relevant choice for leisure, business, and bleisure travelers alike.”