DALLAS, Texas—TPG Hotels & Resorts announced it has been selected to manage the AC Hotel Tuscaloosa Downtown, located in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The AC Hotel Tuscaloosa Downtown has WiFi, smart TVs, a 24-hour room, an on-site business center, and four separate event rooms totaling 1,500 square feet of meeting space for corporate meetings, training sessions, or presentations. AC Kitchen serves croissants imported from France, prosciutto, breakfast tarts, and coffee while the AC Lounge has tapas, cocktails, beer, and wine.

“We are extremely pleased to be adding this well-established property in a bustling college community,” said Ben Perelmuter, president of TPG Hotels & Resorts. “We have proven experience in college markets and look forward to deploying our sophisticated management systems and marketing strategies to ensure the property outperforms its competitive set. Adding this property to our third-party managed assets is part of our strategy to seek additional growth opportunities throughout the United States.”

The property is nearby local attractions including the Riverwalk, the Amphitheater, the Children’s Hands-On Museum, Jemison Van-Graff Historic Museum, Capital Park, Bama Theatre, Alabama Museum of Natural History, and the University of Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium.