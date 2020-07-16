Hospitality Tech News: Partnerships, Funding, and Updates

3 Maestro PMS and SilverWare POS: In-Seat Contactless Platform

Longtime integration partners Maestro PMS and SilverWare POS are unveiling a new mobile tableside ordering and payment platform this month. Through the In-Seat Contactless Platform, guests can scan a QR code to upload a digital menu, order meals, split the check, add a tip, and pay using personal mobile devices or by charging a guest’s hotel room. On the back end, managers can view and track guest spend, identify meal preferences, load and redeem gift cards, apply discounts, and manage loyalty points with no additional hardware or mobile app required. The companies will be showcasing the new platform—which will be available at no cost to Silverware POS subscription customers through 2020—during two webinars on July 21 and 22.