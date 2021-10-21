New Technology Releases, Partnerships, and Software

As the year draws to a close, the technology companies that provide solutions for the hotel industry are releasing new innovations to address pressing concerns like the ongoing labor shortage, the need for contactless solutions, and more.

Alpha’a

Collaborative online platform Alpha’a uses AI assessment to develop individually curated collections for Alpha’a users. Blockchain technology is used to certify self-produced limited edition prints on display in unconventional spaces. Features such as geolocation search for artists and institutions and connect properties to local creative communities.

Buddy

Tech startup Buddy announced expansion beyond on-demand accident insurance into product-agnostic insurance infrastructure for booking, registration, and ticketing. Buddy’s proprietary engine allows platform partners to manage offerings in real-time through Buddy’s interface and partner API. The no-code software means products can be edited or added without coding expertise.

Crave Interactive

Crave interactive launched its next-generation T3 range of in-room hotel tablets and docks. With the high-end tourism industry recovering from the pandemic, in-room tablets are providing assets for luxury and resort hotels to provide quality guest service and increase in-room hotel tablets and docks.

Hotelbeds

Hotelbeds has extended its deal with RateGain as part of its continued commitment to controlling rate integrity for its hotel partners in North America and worldwide. The partnership enables Hotelbeds to help its hotel partners identify cases of opaque rates intended for offline bookings being sold in other channels and support its policy for channels that violate distribution rules.

M3

Cloud-based accounting, financial, and data management platform M3 announced M3 Expense Management, a cost-reduction and spend-analysis service powered by consulting firm SIB to help M3 customers further identify cost-saving opportunities at a discounted rate. Through M3 Expense Management, SIB will perform a spend analysis on participating M3 customers’ GL spend reports and invoice copies to compare costs and indirect spending to benchmarked pricing data sourced through the United States and Canada to ensure that service levels match actual needs and consumption levels as efficiently as possible.

Meetingselect

A platform for booking meeting venues Meetingselect created a solution for facilitating online and hybrid events. Meetingselect offers meeting venues to be able to offer virtual and hybrid events in addition to in-person meetings with their own software. Through this, Meetingselect can ensure that locations remain the first point of contact when organizing meetings and events.

Optii Solutions

Optii Solutions announced a two-way integration with Springer-Miller Systems, the property management technology for hotels, resorts, and spas. The integration of Optii and Springer-Miller’s property management system forms part of Optii’s growth strategy to expand its operations across the United States and will enable Springer-Miller properties to streamline their housekeeping operations through smart technology automation.

Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation announced the general release of its SynXis Property Hub, the cloud-native property management system that allows hoteliers to focus on a connected and personalized guest experience. Sabre’s launch customers will implement SynXis Property Hub across more than 450 properties. With SynXis Property Hub, content, rates and availability, and flexible workflows are stored in one place.

SendSquared

SendSquared, a data and communications platform for the hospitality industry, announced it has partnered with Barefoot Technologies, a vacation rental management (VRM) software provider. The collaboration integrates SendSquared’s guest insights and communications technology with Barefoot’s VRM capabilities to provide vacation rental management companies with tools to get guest communications to the next level.

SHR

SHR announced that its Maverick CRM and Wave RMS products have completed their certification with the Infor Hospitality Management System platform. These applications join SHR’s Windsurfer CRE, which has previously been certified by Infor, as solutions that can now be integrated within the Infor HMS environment.

SIHOT

SIHOT is implementing a new business intelligence tool. SIHOT.INSIGHTS lets hoteliers review performance by department and overall revenue contribution with tailored reports for specific business insights. With unpredictable markets, hoteliers can proactively respond to changing conditions using historic and forecast values for custom time periods.

SiteMinder

SiteMinder, an open hotel commerce platform, has partnered with digital marketing leaders to open up full direct booking opportunities for hotel customers. The partnerships form part of Plug-in Apps, an extension of the SiteMinder Booking Engine, which brings digital marketing to the hands of hoteliers and allows them to build their own technology stack.

UniFocus

UniFocus announced new features to its newest release, Workforce Management Systems version 10.4. The release continues the enhancement efforts offered by version 10, which are focused on giving businesses the tools needed to meet the demands of today’s labor market to make managers’ lives easier. Updates include ShiftGenius, a shift filling, and flexible scheduling tool; enhanced attendance points and events for progressive discipline; custom notifications for customized insights and action; and survey platform updates.

Zyter

IoT-enablement platform Zyter formed a strategic partnership with Juganu, a smart infrastructure company. Under the terms of the agreement, Zyter will leverage Juganu’s smart lighting solutions and network connectivity framework on future smart campus and smart city implementations worldwide. The integration of Zyter’s IoT platform and command center with Juganu’s connected lighting solutions platform.