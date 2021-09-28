Products, Platforms, and Partnerships at HITEC Dallas 2021

HITEC Dallas 2021 is underway at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, from September 27 through September 30, 2021. Many exhibiting companies are generating buzz by releasing new products and software at or directly ahead of the event. Some are demonstrating products released earlier this year, and even others are partnering together to create new platforms that bring innovation to the hotel industry.

LODGING is attending HITEC and updating releases throughout the event; Most recently updated September 28, 2021.

aavgo—Virtual Front Desk

Contactless front desk solution aavgo’s Virtual Front Desk feature includes contactless check-in, a digital app for in-house guests to order room service and request amenities, digital workforce management tools to reduce operating costs, and a back-of-house smart platform. The aavgo company focuses on the digitization of hotel processes like operations, guest experiences, and revenue generation.

Agilysys—InfoGenesis POS via IG 12UX

Agilysys has made enhancements to InfoGenesis POS via the IG 12UX client to include the ability for hospitality operations to select from a range of approved fixed terminals and mobile devices across multiple operating systems depending on specific business needs and the preference of customers. Each certified point of sale device can operate on a common software platform for operations to flow.

Cloud5 Communications—Internet and Voice Solutions

Cloud5 introduced a range of services for the hospitality industry to maximize hotel resources, reduce costs, drive new revenue streams, and engage guests. In addition, Cloud5 is also showing its conference services, showing how operators can support their customers’ meeting needs for in-person and hybrid events. And the Saba guest enablement suite combines self-service food and beverage ordering and a chatbot functionality linked to Cloud5’s contact center services.

DISH Business—SMARTBOX 2

The DISH Business SMARTBOX 2 delivers up to 192 channels of HD TV while saving space and energy. The next generation of SMARTBOX makes entertainment experiences for the changing needs of guests accessible for properties of a variety of types and sizes. SMARTBOX 2 offers customizable solutions that can be tailored to each property’s needs, and it powers entertainment like EVOLVE, OnStream, and more while reducing power consumption by up to 50 percent. SMARTBOX 2 is also 40 percent smaller than the original.

M3—M3 Labor

M3 Labor is a comprehensive mobile application supporting the company’s Labor Management tool. As the hospitality industry embraces mobile technology, M3 developed a cloud-based solution designed to give more time and flexibility to hoteliers through data-driven workforce management tools delivered to their smartphones. M3 Labor offers all labor management customers access to M3’s cloud-based reporting system.

OTA Insight—Market Insight

OTA Insight’s Market Insight is a predictive market intelligence platform and an analytical solution that eliminates the uncertainty of historical performance analysis. It provides real-time metrics into future market demand projections. Market Insight takes data from a range of funnel sources and helps hotels determine guests’ intent and monitor the progress of the industry’s COVID-19 recovery by region.

React Mobile and Amadeus—Employee Safety Devices

Together, React Mobile and Amadeus are making it easier for hoteliers to adopt and implement municipal and state-mandated employee safety devices. Integration between the Amadeus HotSOS Housekeeping platform and the React Mobile panic button solution is aiding hoteliers in creating safer work environments by leveraging technology.

SONIFI—SORA, STAYCAST, and more

SONIFI is showing its interactive SORA platform, which offers personalized experiences for guests with minimal onsite hardware and customizable promotion opportunities. SONIFI is also showing its OTT solution—STAYCAST—and its guest internet solutions that are customized in a variety of infrastructure to offer reliable WiFi connections. SONIFI is also showing its third-party systems, safety buttons, voice assistants, smart room controls, and more.

Upkeeply—Progressive Web Application

The Upkeeply company is launching at HITEC and provides technology that can improve guest satisfaction and hotel maintenance. The software is an app that replaces multiple applications within its communication tools across one application. The app’s integrated messaging option enables guests to chat directly with the hotel from their mobile devices through WhatsApp.

Visual Matrix—VM Mobile

Visual Matrix is demonstrating how hoteliers can streamline a property’s operations through VM Mobile, which provides intuitive access to PMS functions that are vital to the hotel business. The software is available through an app. Visual Matrix is also showing its VM staff productivity feature, which allows staff to determine what daily tasks have been assigned to them through their mobile device.

Zoox Smart Data—Zoox Smart Data Platform

The Zoox Smart Data platform is a data solution that helps hoteliers manage their revenue by enhancing guest WiFi monetization strategies. It leverages the existing WiFi network and collects guest demographics and analytics like name, income, and occupation. This allows hoteliers to create targeted surveys, advertisements, and more. Guest data is continuously aggregated to create an up-to-date guest profile.