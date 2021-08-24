Throughout 2021, technology and hospitality companies have been leveraging new avenues of applications and software to grow meeting and events platforms, provide labor management software, and develop opportunities for employees to operate more efficiently.

Cvent

Cvent—a meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider—launched Cvent Studio, a video-capture and production solution built for virtual and hybrid events. Cvent Studio enables event planners to create video content for webinars, virtual events, and hybrid events, helping attract and engage online audiences. Through Cvent Studio’s functionality, planners will have the tools they need to uplevel their virtual events into immersive experiences, including the ability to pre-build each segment of their webinar or broadcast before going live and leverage presenter tools to deliver live or pre-recorded video. The solution is available through Cvent Professional Services and will be available later in 2021 as an integrated component of the Cvent Attendee Hub built to power attendee engagement across virtual, in-person, and hybrid event types.

Eaton

Power management company Eaton announced a new milestone in disaster avoidance for distributed power infrastructure with the launch of its Intelligent Power Manager (IPM) 2 software. As part of the Eaton Brightlayer Data Centers suite, IPM has been redesigned with a new user experience that meets the needs of IT managers for visibility and control over power infrastructure in enterprise or edge computing environments to avoid costly outages. Businesses operating distributed IT environments face the threat of outages and, without staff on hand to manage and mitigate unplanned power events, these outages can cause costly downtime for critical equipment. Eaton’s IPM disaster avoidance software gives IT managers control over their distributed power infrastructure, enabling them to remotely monitor and manage equipment and mitigate power events before they cause damaging outages.

Advertisement

M3

M3 launched M3 Labor, a mobile application supporting the company’s labor-management tool. As the hospitality industry embraces mobile technology, M3 has developed a cloud-based solution designed to give more time and greater flexibility to hoteliers through data-driven workforce management tools delivered to their smartphones. M3 Labor offers all current and future labor-management customers instant access to M3’s cloud-based reporting system, providing labor monitoring from time clock to paycheck. Delivering real-time labor dashboards, customizable labor views, and on-the-go management, the app is designed to help hoteliers monitor associate hours and avoid unnecessary overtime.

Meyer Jabara Hotels

At a time when many hotel companies cut costs and operate with reduced teams, Meyer Jabara Hotels is investing in its people and properties by adding technologies that will help its 29 U.S. hotels streamline their business processes and expand on the services available to associates. Through strategic partnerships with Altec, Ceridian, Kalibri Labs, Profit Sword, and Snappy, Meyer Jabara Hotels will be deploying solutions that streamline document processes, pay employees on demand, benchmark property performance and improve productivity, drive business intelligence, and reward employees with digital tipping while providing cashless and contactless convenience to guests.

UniFocus

UniFocus announced a scheduling feature for its labor management and time and attendance partners. ShiftGenius helps employees reach a balanced schedule for their lives and helps employers stand out in the labor market by addressing the trend towards more flexibility. Managers can send open shifts—whether a single shift or the whole schedule—to employees who can then pick up shifts or create their own schedule. Anticipating that the gig economy will represent more than half the labor market by 2023, UniFocus is introducing ShiftGenius as a standard feature so that organizations are equipped to provide schedule flexibility to their employees.