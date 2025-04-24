LONDON—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has signed an exclusive development agreement with Soliteight Hotel Projects SA to introduce its Super 8 by Wyndham brand to the Iberian market in Spain and Portugal. Under the agreement, Soliteight will develop and open 40 Super 8 hotels over the next ten years.

Super 8 will cater to the increasing number of budget-conscious travelers in Spain and Portugal. The initiative comes as both countries experience record-breaking tourism growth. Wyndham currently operates 14 Super 8 hotels across EMEA, including locations in Germany, the UK, and Saudi Arabia.

The first hotel will open in Leiria, Portugal, in Q4 2027, with additional locations to be developed in prime spots across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, including key travel hubs like airports, busy retail areas, and along popular transportation routes in smaller cities. Many of the hotels will be new construction using smart modular design for efficiency and sustainability.

“Bringing Super 8 to Spain and Portugal is a strategic move to make quality, affordable travel more accessible,” said Dimitris Manikis, president, EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. Southern Europe has a growing demand for reliable, budget-friendly accommodations, and our collaboration with Soliteight allows us to meet that need. By introducing a trusted brand in key destinations, we ensure travellers can enjoy great value without sacrificing quality. We’re looking forward to bringing Super 8’s signature blend of affordability, modern comfort,t and sustainability to these vibrant markets.”

Advertisement

Addressing Market Needs

The launch of Super 8 by Wyndham in Spain and Portugal is driven by booming tourism, shifting travel trends, and growing demand. In 2024, Spain welcomed a record 94 million international visitors, while Portugal also saw significant tourism growth. Spain’s strong economic performance, with a 3.2 percent GDP increase that same year, is further fueling domestic and business travel, particularly in secondary cities and emerging markets.

“Spain and Portugal continue to lag other European markets in branded economy hotels, with a 10% gap in budget brand penetration, despite a 142% surge in RevPAR since 2019,” said Rui Alpalhão, Chief Executive, Soliteight. We are delighted to partner with Wyndham as the exclusive developer for Super 8 in Iberia, addressing the need for well-branded economy hotels that offer comfort, consistency, and value for both international and domestic travellers.”