This Week’s Comings & Goings

Cloudbeds announced Linda Vallner as vice president for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Prior to joining Cloudbeds, Vallner served as chief operating officer at dailypoint, where she oversaw commercial and operational activities.

Hard Rock Hotel San Diego announced the appointment of Matt Greene as managing director. Greene is returning to the Hard Rock team, where he previously served as general manager from 2008 to 2011.

Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort announced the appointment of Richard Elliott as general manager. Elliott previously served as general manager at Hyatt Centric Waikiki Beach and subsequently of Park Hyatt St. Kitts.

Highgate appointed Nicholas Kuhns as general manager of Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows. In his new role, Kuhns will be responsible for overseeing all operations and ensuring guest experience is up to property standards.

Conrad Punta de Mita and Hilton Los Cabos named Dan Fitzgerald as complex commercial director. Fitzgerald will oversee commercial sales, events, and marketing teams for both resorts, focusing on leisure and corporate events.

InterContinental Mark Hopkins San Francisco announced the promotion of Jose Tibbitts to executive chef. Tibbitts will oversee all daily operations at the property, creating menus for its restaurants, banquets, and holidays.

The Chancery Rosewood announced the appointment of Jake Leslie as director of food and beverage. Leslie will shape the culinary landscape of the property. Before the Chancery Rosewood, Leslie was director of food and beverage at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection, announced new promotions on its food and beverage team: Orli del Angel as executive chef, Yvan Mucharraz as culinary experiences director, and Santiago Canseco as director of food and beverage.