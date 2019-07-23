Holiday Inn Express Breaks Ground in Downtown Washington, D.C.

IHG has announced the groundbreaking of a new-build Holiday Inn Express hotel in downtown Washington, D.C. Scheduled to open in Q4 2020, the 247-room hotel will be owned by D.C.-based developer Habte Sequar with Lima Hotels LLC. Urgo Hotels & Resorts will manage the new property.

“We are pleased to further establish the Holiday Inn Express brand presence in a premier urban market such as Washington, D.C., and to serve the visitors of this historic city,” said Joel Eisemann, chief development officer, Americas, IHG. “We are also very pleased to be working with Habte Sequar, who has two decades of experience and a successful track record of developing multi-family properties throughout the area.”

Located at 317 K Street NW, the 14-story hotel will be a few blocks from the Mount Vernon Triangle Metro station and near the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The property sits within the Mount Vernon Triangle neighborhood—17 blocks of mixed-use development, which includes restaurants, shops, high-rise condominiums, apartments, and 1.8 million square feet of office space.

The hotel will have a business center, fitness center, onsite parking, 1,500 square feet of meeting space, and a complimentary hot breakfast bar. Guestrooms will include the brand’s newest Formula Blue design, which has a mix of flexible areas and furnishings to accommodate a wide range of needs and functions simultaneously. The Formula Blue design is now in more than 1,400 Holiday Inn Express hotels open and under development in the Americas.

